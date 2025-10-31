Key Astros Impending Free Agent Seen as Someone Team Has to Re-Sign
Things have been happening for the Houston Astros already this offseason.
After owner Jim Crane made the decision to keep general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada in their respective positions for the 2026 campaign, an overhaul to their coaching staff, front office and training staff took place.
Solidifying things on that front will likely be the first priority for Brown, and an internal promotion was made to fill an assistant general manager opening. But when it comes to the roster and getting the Astros back to the point where they are contending for championships, it will be interesting to see how they go about things.
Victor Caratini Seen as Main Retention Target
Houston can choose to be fairly idle since they have plenty of high-end pieces already in place following an aggressive winter last offseason and a trade deadline where they acquired multiple players. But even if they don't feel the need to add outside players, Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report believes backup catcher Victor Caratini is a player the Astros must re-sign.
"For Caratini, it's probably more like $5 million, but he gave them a .263 batting average over the past two seasons, including a career-high 12 home runs in 2025. Having an actually productive bat to spell both Yainer Diaz and Christian Walker should have done more for this offense than it did. And if they don't re-sign Caratini, they'll probably need to find another veteran backstop anyway," he wrote.
The last part of Miller's statement is the one that likely carries the most weight since there isn't a clear better option when it comes to internal replacement candidates. And if Houston wants to keep a productive backup catcher/first baseman, then bringing back Caratini is the best option.
However, there could be a risk in re-signing Caratini after he had a career stretch with the Astros. Prior to signing his initial two-year, $12 million contract ahead of the 2024 campaign, the only time he had an OPS+ mark above the league average of 100 was with the Chicago Cubs back in 2019. That was the only time out of his first seven major league seasons that it occurred.
But with the Astros, Caratini has put up back-to-back OPS+ figures that are above 100, which could either signal he's figured things out or he's playing above his normal baseline and he's due for some regression.
When it comes to the role the veteran has with Houston, though, they shouldn't concern themselves with that. He is solid on defense and is able to play multiple positions while coming off the bench in pinch-hit situations as a switch-hitter.
It's going to be hard to replicate that value for the projected price tag Caratini is set to get this winter, which is why it would be surprising to see him playing for a different team in 2026.