Astros Should Reconsider Losing This Underrated Free Agent Catcher

The Houston Astros have been active in the trade market this offseason, with their latest acquisition being that of former Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mike Burrows. While the Astros are filling in the gaps around the diamond, they still have one key position of uncertainty: catcher.

As expected, the top prize in free agency in terms of starting catchers is 34-year-old J.T. Realmuto. However, Houston would benefit from a reliable backup, which they can find in versatile 32-year-old Victor Caratini.

Reaping Benefits of Caratini

Caratini now has two seasons under his belt with the Astros, and he has proven his versatility on the field time and time again. Throughout his 2025 campaign, he served as a designated hitter, slashing .259/.324/.404 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, Caratini is considered one of the most underrated free agents in the Major Leagues today. Nonetheless, as Miller noted, he "really ought to be a prime target," in reference to the teams searching for a backup. With Caratini already having recent experience in Houston, it makes sense for him to remain with the franchise.

Not only is he a clutch switch-hitter, but he is also effective on defense — this is the kind of help that Houston needs heading into its next campaign. He's proven his ability to hit, catch and play at first base. Retaining Caratini would allow the Astros to use him as a fill-in for various spots around the diamond.

Despite the rapport that he has already established with the ball club, it's still unclear if Houston will opt to re-sign him. Of course, money would likely play a large role in their decision not to, if that's the route they choose to take. This is one of the major question marks involving the Astros this offseason.

There's still a chance that Caratini could find himself in Houston for another year, but Miller's statement couldn't be any more accurate — it would be worth making him a prime target for teams looking for a No. 2 catcher, or even a backup first baseman.

Yainer Diaz is one of the best catchers in the game right now, and fortunately, he's attached to the Astros for now. But even with Diaz behind the plate, the team needs to have a No. 2 ready to go at any point. Caratini would find the bill rather seamless, but will Houston decide to pursue him?

