Key Roles the Houston Astros Quietly Locked in This Spring

The Houston Astros are quickly coming up on their Opening Day matchup against the Los Angeles Angels on March 26. Spring training flew by, and as expected, some players were able to thrive, while others fell behind.

Throughout spring training, three players stepped up and left fans feeling confident in their ballclub, but now, that momentum must continue if the Astros want to redeem themselves this year. With that said, these three key players have been fine-tuning their roles, but they don't garner as much attention as some of the other established players.

Mike Burrows

Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Burrows | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Burrows found his way to Houston in December, when he was involved in a three-team trade involving the Astros, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays. Before heading to the Lone Star State, the 26-year-old starter played two seasons with the Pirates, registering a 3.90 ERA and 99 strikeouts across 99.1 innings pitched through 24 games, 19 of which he started.

This spring, Burrows is running with a clean 1.50 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 18.0 innings pitched through five starts. As a result of his impressive season so far, Burrows was granted a spot as the No. 2 starter in the rotation. The Astros' pitching staff struggled last year, so it's reassuring to see the pieces now coming together.

Christian Vázquez

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vázquez | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Although Yainer Diaz is on track to serve as the ballclub's starting catcher, the recent acquisition of Vázquez should provide great depth in this position. The 35-year-old has spent time around the map while in the Major Leagues, but three of his most recent seasons were spent with the Minnesota Twins. During that three-year stint, he slashed .215/.267/.311 with a .577 OPS and 16 homers through 260 games.

Vázquez is looking to find a spot on the roster, and his time could be coming. The Astros have placed plenty of focus on the catcher position during the offseason and in spring training, and the signing of Vázquez is evidenced by that statement.

Brice Matthews

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As Houston's No. 4 top prospect, 24-year-old Matthews is clearly a key player that the franchise will want to continue developing. He's incredibly versatile, having filled roles in the infield and in the outfield. So far during spring training, Matthews is slashing .250/.400/.417 with a .817 OPS and one home run through 16 games.

The rising star has been performing exceptionally well this spring, but compared to some of the other hitters who are on the team, Matthews doesn't get nearly as much attention as he deserves. He brings elite athleticism to the plate and excels in multiple positions, making him about as valuable as young prospects come.