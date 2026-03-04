What Brice Matthews Spring Usage Says About His 2026 Role With Astros

The Houston Astros' farm system continues to be a work in progress, but there are a handful of prospects on board who are expected to make quite an impact on the ballclub.

Of course, some prospects are progressing faster than others, and those are the players who are in contention to appear in some Major League games this year.

Among the group of young guns looking to make a statement is Brice Matthews. He's been rather successful during spring training thus far, and his performance has started to shed light on how his 2026 campaign could look.

Expectations for Matthews

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

As Houston's No. 1 prospect, the bar has been set incredibly high for 23-year-old Matthews. But as an infielder, there's little room for him to make a name for himself with the franchise. The Astros have a cluttered infield with staunch competition, so cracking a spot on the roster will be no easy feat.

During his 2025 campaign with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys, he slashed .260/.371/.458 with a .829 OPS and 17 homers through 112 games.

His debut in the Major Leagues came in July 2025. By the end of the season, he had appeared in 10 MLB games, slashing .188/.278/.375 with a .653 OPS. This was not his most striking performance, but his performance in the minors was telling—he is going to start garnering more attention as he continues to develop.

As for his 2026 campaign, it's unlikely that he will play for Houston early on in the season, primarily due to the competition in the infield. But he has had a strong start to spring training, which could play out in his favor, as long as this momentum continues.

So far this spring, he is carrying a slash line of .308/.357/.385 with a .742 OPS through five games. He's been gaining reps in the outfield, and if things continue on this trajectory, he could crack the Opening Day roster as a utility man.

Matthews still has some proving to do at the plate, and certainly on defense with his trial in the outfield. He has a high offensive ceiling that is valuable to the franchise, but his time to take the big stage might be a bit longer than he wants.

Opening Day is still a few weeks away, but now is the time for prospects to prove themselves. Will Matthews continue to do so, or will his momentum be short-lived?