Astros Most Glaring Question Before Opening Day Surrounds Underrated Catcher Position

The Houston Astros are six days away from beginning the 2026 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Looking to rebound from a September collapse last year that saw the Seattle Mariners pass the Astros in the division. Houston also faded from the American League wild-card race and missed the playoffs altogether.

There were some changes this offseason for the Astros, and there are some questions facing manager Joe Espada with the season fast approaching. The roster is a veteran one and after ace Hunter Brown, there are questions surrounding Houston for the rest of the rotation with Framber Valdez gone in free agency to the Detroit Tigers.

Final roster decisions are looming for Espada, and one area that needs to have a final decision made is surrounding the catching position. More importantly, who will begin the season as Yainer Diaz's backup next Thursday afternoon against the Angels?

Astros Backup Catching Decision Looms as Opening Day Approaches

Yainer Diaz | William Liang-Imagn Images

When spring training began in February, it was widely thought that César Salazar was going to back up Diaz this season. Given his familiarity with the pitching staff, that was what many believed was going to be an easy decision. Not so fast.

Earlier this month, Houston signed veteran Christian Vázquez, who played a big part in the 2022 World Series championship after coming over from the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline in a bizarre trade that occurred while Boston was in Houston. After that season, he signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins before signing a minor-league deal with the Astros.

Vázquez didn't get his first look with Houston until Tuesday, after he played for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, after he signed. This signing certainly opened some eyes and points to the possibility that Espada and the Astros are not exactly ready to hand the position as Diaz's backup to Salazar.

There is certainly an opportunity for Vazquez to make the Opening Day roster for Houston, but it'll be for his strong reputation as a catcher, not as an offensive threat. He had 10 at-bats shy of 200 last season for the Twins, slashing .189/.271/.274 with three home runs and just 14 RBIs. Since leaving the Astros the first time, his offensive numbers have been on a slow decline with Minnesota, and it hit rock bottom in 2025.

Espada is going to be facing some decisions when selecting his roster for Opening Day and it will be a tough one as to who will be Diaz's backup next Thursday afternoon. Vázquez's time to impress is closing quickly.

Who will it be, Salazar or Vázquez? That's what needs to be answered.