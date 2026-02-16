Longtime Astros Pitcher Hints Possible Retirement After 2026 Season

No matter how much longer Lance McCullers Jr. plays, he is undeniably a Houston Astros legend. Under Jose Altuve, he is the second-longest tenured Astros player, dating back over ten years. McCullers has seen the beginning of the Astros "Golden Era," making the playoffs in 2015 for the first time in a decade, and has been a major contributor in their 2017 and 2022 World Series runs.

Gearing up for what should be his twelfth season, the 32-year-old spoke with reporters following his workout at spring training, with some bittersweet remarks of his upcoming season:

Lance McCullers Jr. today here at #Astros spring training:



"I would love to be good, not because I want to necessarily continue to play, but just because I would love to be good for this organization, this fan base in my last year here." @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ydlS7r1NVj — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 16, 2026

"I would love to be good, not because I want to necessarily continue to play, but just because I would love to be good for this organization, this fan base in my last year here."

This statement speaks volumes of his baseball career. Doing the math, what should be his twelfth season in the big leagues is actually his ninth year. This is due to his extensive injury history he's been dealing with for the majority of his entire career. Major issues include 2018 Tommy John surgery, a flexor strain sustained in the 2021 postseason that bled into most of the 2022 regular season, and 2023-2024 surgery for a torn flexor tendon and bone spurs.

An Attempt To Bounce Back From Injuries

McCullers returned to hopefully put his meddling injury history behind him in 2025. Unfortunately, it was more of the same, battling foot and hand issues that same season. He struggled upon returning from injury, posting a 6.51 ERA over 55.1 innings in 13 starts.

In the years he has pitched, aside from the shortened 2020 season, three of the eight regular seasons have him logging less than 130 innings, and four of the eight have him pitching less than 85. 2021 was the lone year he pitched close to a full season with All-Star-level numbers, going 13-5 with a 3.16 ERA across 162 innings.

At this stage of a career defined by setbacks, it’s only natural for the word retirement to creep into a player’s mind. McCullers is on the final year of his $85 million deal he signed in 2021, which has translated to underwhelming results due to limited availability.

The Astros front office justifiably has every right to relieve McCullers of his duties. His trade value has all but evaporated, given his injuries and recent numbers. Essentially, Houston has no choice but to designate him for assignment.

The frustration from a segment of Astros fans has already boiled over, with some crossing the line into unacceptable personal attacks and even death threats on social media. Nevertheless, he's been the unsung hero, involved in memorable Astros moments, especially in the postseason.

McCullers nearly broke in tears saying, "I've always been in this kind of battle. I try to get out there, compete and be the best version of who I was at the time. I think that has dawned on me more. My wife has helped me with that too. I'm gonna be good either way. If playing comes beyond that then it does."

McCullers Eyes Possible Retirement After 2026

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Based on how he's feeling, if health finally trends in the right direction, then McCullers would be more than happy to continue pitching in the big leagues. A true bounce back season would completely change his perception of whether or not he should hang the cleats. It's possible he could either remain with Houston, an organization he's spent half his years with, or on another team.

However, if things become more of the same, it's likely going to be the final year for the Tampa Bay native in an Astros uniform and all of baseball. Based on his response, McCullers is at peace with his inevitable decision.

"I have no reservations for my future in baseball...I just want to have a nice last year here with this uniform on. I've been in this organization since I was barely 18 years old. It would be great to have a nice last year here, whatever the future holds."

The timing makes it even more intriguing. With 2027 looming as a possible lockout year amid escalating contract figures from teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, it could pave the way for the possible sendoff of the second current longtime Astro. His 2026 performance will determine that decision.

