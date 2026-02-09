Astros Scout Omar Lopez Recalls Discovering Jose Altuve in Venezuela

Jose Altuve has defied expectations for nearly two decades, but his origin story still sounds almost impossible. The future Hall of Famer nearly never got his chance because scouts in Venezuela kept passing on him in 2007.

Omar López recently shared how he discovered the Astros' smallest superstar during an appearance on MLB Network. López worked as a scout in Venezuela back then when he first encountered a tiny 16-year-old who loved baseball more than anyone he'd ever seen. The problem was obvious to everyone watching him play.

López explained that Altuve's passion stood out from the beginning, even though his size worked against him. He teamed up with Al Pedrique, a special assistant for the Astros at the time, to convince the organization to give Altuve a real chance at their Venezuelan academy. Pedrique asked if the kid could play, and López pushed for him to get a real shot.

"I mean we were able to see how much passion and love he had for the game and no one in Venezuela wanted him around because he was so little and still little," López said.

The Astros had turned Altuve away from their academy twice before, but he kept showing up. Once they finally let him play, he impressed everyone with his performance. The organization signed him to a contract on March 6, 2007, for just $15,000.

How the $15,000 Signing Became One of Baseball's Best Investments

That overlooked teenager became one of the greatest second basemen in baseball history. Altuve won three batting titles, the 2017 AL MVP award, and helped Houston win World Series championships in 2017 and 2022. He's closing in on 2,500 career hits, needing just 112 more when the 2026 season begins.

López reflected on how Altuve has remained the same person throughout his career. The passion that convinced López to fight for him in 2007 never faded.

"It hasn't changed anything, to be honest. He's the same kid. He's 35 but he's the same kid on the field in the clubhouse enjoying what he does which is playing baseball. He loved to play baseball since we met this kid a long time ago," López said.

Manager Joe Espada confirmed Altuve will return to second base as his primary position this season after experimenting with left field in 2025. At 35, Altuve remains among the top second basemen heading into 2026 with the same passion López recognized nearly two decades ago.

