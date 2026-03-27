Mike Burrows Changed The Narrative Surrounding the Astros in Spring Training

The Houston Astros jumped into the Pirates-Rays trade to snag Mike Burrows this offseason, and it's turned into an amazing acquisition. The former Pirate broke out this spring, allowing just three earned runs over a team-high 18 innings pitched.

With Framber Valdez leaving the rotation this offseason, the Astros needed a strong replacement to change the narrative, and their plan has worked thus far.

After Spencer Arrighetti struggled this spring over eight innings, Lance McCullers was gifted the final rotation spot, which sealed a volatile yet exciting group of starters to begin the season. Burrows is joined by ace and Opening Day starter Hunter Brown, Christian Javier, and Tatsuya Imai.

Houston Astros Will Heavily Rely on Mike Burrows Spring Success To Translate Into Regular Season Stardom

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With multiple quality prospects at Triple-A, Houston is flush with starting talent all across the organization. Whenever it lost Valdez, things got shaky. Burrows was acquired months before Valdez signed with the Detroit Tigers, but it became clear early that he wouldn't return to Houston.

That left just two consistent, established MLB pitchers in the rotation, Brown and Javier. The prospects and Arrighetti are exciting, but unproven at the big league level.

The one uncertainty with Burrows was his lack of big league experience. He has just 19 MLB starts, all from last season with mixed results. He produced a 4.15 ERA over 86.2 innings as a starter, and allowed two runs over 9.1 innings as a reliever.

His elite start to 2025 in Triple-A boosted him into the big leagues, but he's still unproven over an entire MLB season. Thankfully, those questions were put to rest after his spectacular spring training.

He checked every box this spring. A strong amount of innings pitched, low ERA, 8.5 strikeout rate, and only six walks. He pitched so well that he secured a start in game two of the regular season against the Angels, pushing Javier back to game three.

Now the drama can be put to rest, and Astros fans can sit back and watch Burrows shove. The 26-year-old starter has a lot to prove still in the regular season, but his exciting spring changed the narrative around the rotation.

If he continues to produce at a high level, he will co-lead a dominant three headed monster atop the Astros rotation. If Houston plans on competing for an AL West title this season, a lot of the success will be placed on the rotations performance, especially Burrows.