Astros Send Spencer Arrighetti to Triple-A After Uneven Spring

The Houston Astros made a notable roster decision ahead of Opening Day. Spencer Arrighetti will start the year in Triple-A.

While this seems pretty straightforward on the surface, it has a lot of underlying meaning. His spring performance was less than desirable, but the organization is also looking at roster depth and his recent durability concerns.

Spring Results Show Promise But Inconsistency

Arrighetti’s spring training numbers tell a complicated story.

In three appearances, he posted a 6.75 ERA over 8.0 innings, allowing six earned runs and two home runs. He also issued five walks, contributing to a 1.25 WHIP.

On the surface, it doesn’t really look good, but if you look a little deeper, there are some encouraging signs.

Arrighetti struck out 12 batters in eight innings. So, he does have swing-and-miss ability that has made him an intriguing arm for the Astros.

He needs some time to get his command and consistency under control. He is just not reliable enough yet to be taking the Major League mound.

Injuries Have Slowed His Momentum

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Performance isn’t the only thing that has contributed to Houston’s decision.

Over the past two seasons, Arrighetti has dealt with injuries that have limited his ability to be on the mound and any chance of building momentum.

In the 2025 campaign, Arrighetti spent time on the injury list due to a fractured right thumb and right elbow inflammation - both of which happened on his throwing side.

For a pitcher that is still in the development stage at the MLB level, durability is important and possibly just as important as raw stuff.

Clearly his durability is questionable.

A Look at the Bigger Picture

Houston Astros pitcher Spencer Arrighetti | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The spring results align with what Arrighetti has shown over the past two seasons.

In 2024, he made 28 starts, threw 145 innings, and posted a 4.53 ERA with 171 strikeouts. While the strikeout numbers stood out, his 65 walks and 1.40 WHIP highlighted ongoing command issues.

In 2025, injuries limited his outings to just a mere 35.1 innings, and unfortunately, his performance regressed. He posted a 5.35 ERA, allowing 21 earned runs, while his walk rate increased and his overall effectiveness declined. The decline could certainly be attributed to not getting enough reps to build consistency and a pattern, but it can’t be ignored.

Over those two seasons, the pattern became clear. He can miss bats at a high level, but he continues to struggle with consistency.

The Astros have announced their starting rotation:

Hunter Brown

Mike Burrows

Cristian Javier

Tatsuya Imai

Lance McCullers Jr.

Arrighetti has a chance to come back up and turn Houston into a six-man rotation.

A Depth Decision Not Necessarily a Long-Term Setback

Given that the Astros have some depth in both the starting rotation and the bullpen, Arrighetti can have some time to develop at the Triple-A level. He should be working to build innings, refine his command and regain some consistency. This is not about a lack of talent, simply readiness.

Houston can choose patience over pressure with a guy who has a lot of upside potential and can be a contributor to the team.