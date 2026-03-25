Most Likely Houston Astros Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

There are plenty of organizations that will count on the help of their pipeline this year to meet their goals, and that includes the Houston Astros, who will lean on the handful of players that are ready to see their names on the roster.

The Astros are on a mission to take back the AL West and their offseason wasn't all that exciting after missing the 2025 playoffs entirely. This means management is going to see how their prospects handle the pressure, and some will take on more of a work load than others.

As training is coming to an end with Opening Day mere days away, some players will get the nod to play this year in Houston's uniform.

1. Pitcher AJ Blubaugh

2. Infielder Brice Matthews

AJ Blubaugh Dominates Spring Training

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher AJ Blubaugh (69) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Angel Stadium | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Astros' 25-year-old pitcher is turning heads in a very positive light from his debut at the end of 2025 to his time on the mound during spring training. He sits inside the top 10 of Houston's pipeline, but it seems likely that after the 2026 season, he will no longer be considered a prospect.

There are a few glaring holes in the Astros' roster going into this upcoming season, one of which is with their lagging pitching staff. With the departure of Framber Valdez and the uncertainties of Tatsuya Imai (who hasn't pitched in the majors), they have major questions as to who could hold the middle of the rotation.

That very well could be Blubaugh, which seems bold to say, but he posted a 1.69 ERA throughout 32 full innings on the mound during his time on Houston's roster in 2025. He has been even better this spring.

AJ Blubaugh, K'ing the Side in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/K3yXJHfrD5 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 17, 2025

Blubaugh has pitched nearly 11 innings in the six games he has appeared in and has only allowed one measly run, making his ERA 0.84 to complement a WHIP of 0.94 while striking out nearly a batter an inning.

Redemption For Matthews

Like Blubaugh, Matthews made his debut in 2025, but he still has prospect status because he wasn't there long. He was only on the roster for 13 games as he hit a mere .162 with an on-base percentage of .222 with 20 strikeouts. Not great, but training has gone much better.

Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Brice Matthews against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Astros are begging for reinforcements on the offensive side, so it is less than surprising that he has received plenty of opportunities this spring training. Matthews has played in 16 of Houston's games, where he has batted .250 and posted an OPS over .800, led by his .400 on-base percentage.

Both Matthews and Blubaugh will be getting a chance to show up and show out for their team. It won't be surprising if this ends up being deemed their rookie season, as the Astros will need help from inside the clubhouse.