Nolan Arenado Discusses Why He Rejected Trade to Astros In 2024

On the Tuesday edition of Foul Territory podcast with AJ Pierzynski, eight-time All-Star Nolan Arenado came on as a guest. Two weeks ago, the 34-year-old joined his new team, the Arizona Diamondbacks, as he was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over the last five seasons he'd been a core piece of St. Louis along with former teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Wilson Contreras. Together, they made the playoffs twice but fell short in the Wild Card round.

"There were a lot of things that I was just a little hesitant about at the time."



Nolan Arenado, who clarifies that he has the utmost respect for the Astros, opens up about his decision to block a trade to Houston last offseason. pic.twitter.com/PTCtXF7Sxp — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 27, 2026

Arenado Trade Rumors Have Been Going On For Awhile

This trade to Arizona isn't the first time Arenado was involved in trade rumors or discussions. Falling short of another postseason in 2024, the Cardinals were looking to move their veteran third baseman. The Houston Astros had actually came knocking in 2024, looking for a third baseman replacement after their two-time All-Star Alex Bregman became a free agent.

The Astros, a team who at the time won their seventh straight American League West Division title, fell in their own Wild Card round in a sweep against the Detroit Tigers. At the time, they had just traded away All-Star Kyle Tucker to the Cubs in exchange for a haul of infielder Isaac Paredes, RHP Hayden Wesneski and a prospect unsure of making an MLB roster at the time in Cam Smith.

Houston felt that adding an All-Star veteran to bolster the core of Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, and Jose Altuve would be the answer. Arenado was first on their radar and a trade was in place.

Unfortunately, Arenado had a no-trade clause on his contract, and he vetoed the trade to go to Houston. Up until today, we did not know why he voluntarily blocked the deal. After the conversation he had with Pierzynski, now we do.

Thirteen months later, Arenado finally explained why he nixed the trade to Houston:

"I have the utmost respect for Houston, I have said this so many times. They traded Kyle Tucker. [Alex] Bregman wasn't going back. There were a lot of things that I was just a little hesitant [about] at the time. I respect all those players that are there and that organization. They are great.”

Why Arenado Rejected His Trade To Houston

Players often veto a trade to a team based on location, attraction, and whether or not the team is contending for a championship. The Astros at the time were contending. Why did Arenado still veto the trade?

Based on his brief explanation, it appeared he was unsure of the Astros direction, particularly the organization’s reluctant nature of committing to long-term contracts to its core players. He may have felt that returning to Houston at that stage would mean being on the declining side of a dynasty. Around the league everyone knew Bregman wasn't coming back to Houston. He was set on a long-term contract or a high AAV per year at worst elsewhere, even if Houston competed.

After playing for the Boston Red Sox for a year, "Breggy" eventually got his big payday with the Chicago Cubs.

Tucker was on his last year of team control and is a budding superstar, leaving Houston with no choice but to trade him away when his value was at an all time high and reap the exchanges in return. Today, they've done just that. Paredes had a solid year and Smith played a full season in the big leagues with tons of room to grow.

Houston even made another attempt at Arenado right before the 2025 deadline, but to no avail. Arenado finally waived his no trade clause to Arizona, a decision that he exclaimed was a "no-brainer," due to close proximity to family in Arizona and Orange County, California, and a promising young team that just made the World Series a little over two seasons ago.

