Houston Astros Still Have One Trade to Make Before Opening Day

The Houston Astros made a handful of significant moves during their offseason. Three of their top acquisitions this offseason were that of starters Tatsuya Imai and Mike Burrows, along with infielder Nick Allen. While these players are notable additions to the franchise, the Astros might have another move to make before they can solidify their roster.

There are only a few weeks left before Opening Day arrives, and Houston still has some unanswered questions, especially about their cluttered infield. Of course, the recurring name to surface is Isaac Parades.

The 27-year-old third baseman continues to find himself in a flurry of trade rumors involving several ballclubs, but nothing has stuck quite yet.

It’s Time To Consider One Last Move for Paredes

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

For much of the offseason, a Paredes trade with the Boston Red Sox dominated headlines. The Astros were hoping to land a lefty bat, which could have been found in Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. However, such a deal wasn't deemed fit.

Now, signs are pointing toward the St. Louis Cardinals — could Houston strike a blockbuster deal here?

The most logical transaction would be to ship out Paredes in exchange for outfielder Lars Nootbaar. He's young, he's an excellent defender and he would help solve the Astros' infield dilemma. During his 2025 campaign with the Cardinals, he slashed .234/.325/..361 with a .686 OPS and 12 homers through 135 games. He's not considered an elite slugger, but he does come with potential at the plate.

Waving off Paredes would be no easy task, as he's become a staple for the franchise. However, the ballclub could really benefit from adding Nootbaar to its outfield. Of course, St. Louis would need to find a use for Paredes in order for a trade proposal to come to fruition.

What Are the Chances of This Happening?

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Although it wouldn't be shocking to see Houston make a splash with the Cardinals, nothing is set in stone. To be candid, the Astros would be gaining more than St. Louis in this deal, but that doesn't mean it's out of the question.

Whether Paredes is shipped to the Cardinals or not, his name has been brought up in numerous rumors for a reason — he is Houston's best trade chip right now, and using him as such might be in their best interest at this point. If the franchise wants to make one more move before Opening Day arrives, it's worth considering shipping him out.