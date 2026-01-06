One Vital Astros Reliever Expected To Leave In 2027

It's no secret Bryan Abreu has been a major part of the Houston Astros bullpen since 2022. A stocky right-hander with initial control issues since debuting in 2019 turned into one of the best relievers in the MLB since 2022.

Abreu Has Been Spectacular

Who could forget his infamous postseason run of dominance? Throughout the entirety of the 2022 postseason, Abreu played MLB The Show on rookie mode, with 11.1 Innings, 19 strikeouts, and scattered four hits without allowing a single run to score.



With a lightning fastball that can touch 100 mph and a nearly unhittable slider, Abreu's been the second coming of former Astros reliever Will Harris from 2015-2019. It's too bad he isn't a closer, or he'd definitely get All-Star selections.

Free Agency Looms For Abreu

Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Arguably better, Abreu is set to hit free agency in 2027 after his third year of arbitration, making $3.5 million, where he will be 29 years old, in the middle of his prime. While there is little discussion of his impending free agency come 2027, all around the league will surely open their checkbook wide to pay this man closer type of money. It's what he deserves.

TJ Morin of Sporting News is currently the lone journalist discussing the possible departure of the Astros setup man, citing his high trade value and what assets Houston can get back in exchange.

From 2022-2025, Abreu has a combined numbers of a 2.27 ERA in 281.1 innings with an ERA+ of 189 and 396 strikeouts, leading all active relievers in that four-year span. If 2026 produces even half of what he's done over the last four seasons, he'd still get paid, based on notoriety.

Had the Astros not signed Josh Hader in 2024, it's likely that Abreu would have taken the closer job from the aging Ryan Pressly. In a perfect world, the Astros would love to retain Abreu past 2026, but money is money.

Signing Josh Hader in 2024 to a five-year, $95 million contract, the largest reliever contract in MLB history, pretty much dictated Abreu's future with Houston. The Hader contract, while large, is definitely well-earned at this point in his tenure with Houston. Looking at Abreu, his All-Star level production in the last four years deserves a closer spot with contract security similar to Hader's.

What The Astros Need To Do With Abreu

So if Abreu is likely leaving after next season, what can the Astros do to maximize his value? Trade them while they're hot. Either trade him now in exchange for a solid return or wait to trade him in the middle of the season before the trade deadline, should the Astros underperform.

Poor Contract Signings In The Past

It's highly unlikely that general manager Dana Brown re-signs him, given a previous history of bad reliever signings, such as Rafael Montero. After a masterful 2022 season with a 2.37 ERA in 68.1 innings as the primary setup man, Montero signed a three-year, $34.5 million extension through 2025. This turned out to be an awful signing as Montero performed half as well as he did, struggling mightily, with an ERA north of five the following season and a 4.70 ERA in 2024.

His once primary setup man job was soon taken over by Abreu, and the Astros designated Montero by assignment. So you see, even with Abreu's extensive history of solid numbers, it's risky to have two large reliever contracts.

Who knows how well both of them will do and how much they will contribute ot winning? It's best to find a suitor for the Astros to trade the 28-year-old. After the signing of hard thrower starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai, Houston stated they aren't done making moves.

Here's another possible suggestion: Package Christian Walker, who has little to no trade value in the market, and add Abreu, who has trade value, to a team in need of an everyday first baseman. If the trade needs more value, then add a viable Houston starter, such as Spencer Arrighetti.

If Houston desires to stay relevant, it's finding trade value with Abreu, who only has one year left for the Astros.

