Astros Position Battle Heating Up as Decision Nears

We are officially less than two weeks away from Opening Day for the Houston Astros. That might be exciting news for fans, but it also necessitates more urgency from manager Joe Espada, GM Dana Brown and the club's front office.

While spring training offers players a chance to get back in game shape and get their timing back while getting reacquainted with teammates, it also brings about opportunities for players to seize. This is certainly true in Houston, where both left and right field are there for the taking while Jake Meyers holds down center field (unless he is traded, that is).

As it stands, the tentative expectation heading into the 2026 season is for Jose Altuve to man second base, while Yordan Alvarez continues to assume DH duties. That leaves a wide open corner outfield competition that includes Cam Smith, Zach Cole, Joey Loperfido and Taylor Trammell, not to mention any potential late-spring trade or waiver wire pick-up they may pursue.

Who's Got the Edge in Left and Right Field?

Houston Astros outfielder Cam Smith | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Assuming Meyers remains with the Astros to start the season, he would likely narrow the outfield battle down to two open positions (left and right field). However, this is far from a make-or-break competition, as most of the outfield candidates are young, emerging major league players with intriguing upside.

Smith saw 132 games of action in right field last season, making the Opening Day roster on the strength of a strong camp and enjoying a strong first half before fading considerably in the second half. However, a retooled swing has yielded impressive offensive numbers this spring (.286/.394/.536), offering hope for the 23-year-old for the season ahead.

Also in his second MLB season, Cole earned a September call-up after a stellar minor league campaign in 2025, slashing .279/.377/.539 across stops at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land while hitting 19 home runs. That power was evident in Houston, as the 25-year-old hit four home runs and sported an .880 OPS in just 15 games.

Loperfido, meanwhile, returns to the organization following a late-offseason trade from the Toronto Blue Jays (for Jesús Sánchez) and now has a clearer path to outfield playing time. The 26-year-old put up phenomenal numbers in a small sample size in 2025 (.333/.379/.500 in 96 at-bats), but was blocked amidst a crowded Blue Jays' outfield.

On the outside looking in, journeyman Trammell is a non-roster invite hoping that his defensive talents can earn him a role after spending 52 games with the Astros last season. He's enjoyed a strong spring, slashing .296/.406/.556 while collecting four extra-base hits in just 27 at-bats.

If Meyers is traded between now and Opening Day, then you can expect all of Smith, Cole and Loperfido to assume starting roles, with Trammell likely to earn a roster spot as the fourth outfielder. If not, the aforementioned trio should still share regular duties as they continue their major league development, although Trammell's future with the organization would be less clear.

Quite frankly, Houston's outfield remains a work in progress ever since the club traded Kyle Tucker away before the 2025 season. It's still not a particularly deep position for the organization, but they now find themselves with young, promising breakout candidates.