Tatsuya Imai Starts Connecting with Astros Teammates Ahead of Spring Training

Signing right-hander Tatsuya Imai was one of the most significant moves made by the Houston Astros this offseason. Having played for the Saitama Seibu Lions for the past several years, Imai brings a wealth of experience to the mound. The Astros are likely going to reap major benefits from acquiring him.

During his 2025 campaign, he logged a 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts across 163.2 innings pitched through 24 games. Imai provides great depth to Houston's starting rotation, and with Hunter Brown leading the pack at No. 1, the Astros have an imposing rotation in their back pocket.

Not only is the rotation filled with talent, but connections are also starting to form—this will only help the ballclub during their upcoming campaign.

Imai Builds Connection With Ryan Weiss

Houston Astros pitcher Tatsuya Imai

According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required), there's a level of connection formed between Imai and Weiss.

During the second day of spring, Tatsuya Imai stepped out of his comfort zone. He found a "connection" in Ryan Weiss, one of the only people familiar with his plight. Between PFPs, Imai approached Weiss, who organized a dinner with Houston's new pitchers -https://t.co/3kWtEmWyLy pic.twitter.com/LbG95lP8SP — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 19, 2026

As Mike Burrows stated, per Rome, "[Weiss] knows that transition and how big of a jump that is. Mine is way more minor in comparison to that—coming from another country, another culture, [speaking] a different language. It's a much bigger jump. But I think he understood that, and that's why he wanted to create that comfort level with Imai."

The ballclub's pitchers gathered together at Batch Southern Kitchen in West Palm Beach for a group dinner, and of course, Imai was among those at the table. To help bridge the language gap, his interpreter Ryo Takagi joined in.

Imai mentioned that he's feeling "welcomed and valued and listened to," as further reported by Rome. Forming such connections will be key to Houston's success on the mound this year, particularly after struggling last season. As always, health needs to remain the top priority here to avoid trips to the injured list—something they struggled with immensely during their latest campaign.

The Astros entered the offseason knowing they wanted to be active in the Japanese market, so signing Imai was the primary way to achieve that goal. Shortly after the New Year, he inked a three-year, $54 million contract with Houston, which included player opt-outs after the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

Despite being in the absence of left-handed ace Framber Valdez this year, Imai is expected to help fill those large shoes rather seamlessly. Weiss and Burrows are also new to the franchise this year, so many of their starters are fresh faces.

As more chemistry is built among the pitching staff, the rotation is only going to grow more effective.