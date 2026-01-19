Three Astros Prospects Who Could Have Breakout Seasons in 2026

The 2026 season is rapidly approaching, and with that there's no better time than the present to start looking at potential breakout picks. Let's take a look into the Houston Astros farm system, and find three prospects that could have a breakout year in 2026.

Two of these names will come from the Astros top 30 prospect rankings from MLB Pipeline. The other will be from outside the top 30, as a name to watch to potentially rise in the Houston system.

Alejandro Nunez - 21 - 2B/SS (No. 21 ranked Astros prospect by MLB Pipeline)

21-year-old Alejandro Nunez is a very intriguing middle infield prospect in the back-end of the Houston top 30. The Cuba native is coming off of a productive 2025 season in 94 games at High-A Asheville.

In 360 at-bats, he slashed .269/.321/.400 with eight home runs and 22 stolen bases. Nunez offers a pull-heavy profile from the left side of the batters box, and generates more fly-ball contact than he does line-drive or ground-ball.

This type of profile is intriguing for his power ceiling. He hasn't hit 10 homers in a season yet, but with over 100 games in a year he could certainly hit the mark. An aggressive hitter that struggles with swing-and-miss, if he can be more selective that ceiling could rise even higher.

More data on his intriguing batted ball profile can be found on FanGraphs.

Caden Powell - 22 - SS/3B (No. 18 ranked Astros prospect by MLB Pipeline)

Powell is a bit more well-known, being ranked within the top 20 of all Houston prospects on MLB Pipeline. The 22-year-old is both a candidate to breakout and bounce-back after battling an injury early on in the 2025 season.

Powell played 84 games between rookie ball and Low-A, where he slashed .233/.347/.392, with 10 home runs, and 32 stolen bases. Another pull-heavy profile, he generated a majority of his contact on the ground, still managing to hit the double-digit homer mark on the year.

A healthy season will be a fun one to watch for Powell, as he could very well be a 15-homer, 40-stolen-base bat.

Ethan Wagner - 20 - OF

Wagner is an interesting name outside of the Astros top 30 rankings. In 153 plate appearances in the FCL, he showed flashes of what could be a productive bat in the system.

In May and June, Wagner excelled at getting on-base, posting on-base percentages north of .340 in both months. In his final month of the season in July, he wouldn't be as productive getting on base, but saw an interesting power surge, slugging at a .512 clip, hitting 3 homers.

While the sample size was much smaller than the previous two names, he's a name to keep in mind throughout 2026.

