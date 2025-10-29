Three Goals Astros Must Focus on To Return to Playoffs in 2026
The Houston Astros struggled to maintain a steady pace throughout 2025, but as their story goes, injuries played a significant role in their collapse. This was a season plagued by bad luck and poor choices, ultimately eliminating Houston from the playoffs.
As devastating as their elimination was for all involved, now is the time to regroup and focus on next year. Fortunately, the Astros are focused on having a productive offseason in hopes of turning things around for their 2026 campaign. To achieve this, the team will need to keep these three goals at the forefront of their minds.
Foster Young Talent
Although having veteran stars such as Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez is generally a great benefit for a franchise, injuries happen, leaving teams in hot water as they scramble to fill their shoes. As in the case of the Astros this year, they have repeatedly been knocked down by injuries, some of which plagued both Altuve and Alvarez.
Having any player land themselves on the injured list is, of course, incredibly frustrating, but particularly so when they're longtime players. This highlights the need for young talent to have opportunities to learn, develop and find their footing on the diamond. Houston has plenty of young players who could transform into remarkable MLB stars, namely right fielder Cam Smith, who made his Major League debut with the Astros in March of 2025.
It goes without saying that the young players are the future of the MLB — focusing on their development will not only improve their skills, but it could serve the franchise well in years to come.
Secure Playoff Berth
Easier said than done, one of Houston's primary goals should be to claim a playoff berth in 2026 to get back into the postseason run. This season marked the first year since 2016 in which the Astros failed to reach the playoffs. Their campaign ended with an overall record of 87-75. Although they maintained a lead in the American League West for a great deal of the season, it simply wasn't enough to ward off the Seattle Mariners, who eventually claimed the top spot.
"It's not was they're [fans] are accustomed to," Carlos Correa said following their elimination, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "They're used to watching playoff baseball and they look forward to that every single year. It's a beautiful time of the year in Houston. We were not able to accomplish that this year, but we promise our fans in Houston this offseason is going to be one of a lot of hard work. We're all going to get better. Next year will be one to remember."
Prioritize Health and Recovery
Considering that the Astros had 28 players visit the IL this year, some of whom were frequent flyers, it's imperative that Houston prioritizes recovery next season. They're already painted themselves in bad light in terms of injury, but this goes beyond reputation — an injured team stands little to no chance of reaching the playoffs.
At times, the Astros' medical team was under scrutiny for the way that they managed injuries. Questions were raised about whether or not players had recovered enough to return to play. The franchise was in an ongoing battle in the AL West, so it wouldn't be outrageous to come to the conclusion that some of their players were likely rushed back onto the field after only a short time of recovery.
This wasn't the season that Houston had hoped for. Next year is an opportunity to reclaim their spot in the playoffs. A remarkable comeback could be in their future.