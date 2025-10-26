Assessing Joe Espada’s Work in Second Season as Astros Manager
The Houston Astros saw their eight-season streak of making the playoffs come to an end in 2025. Naturally, people are looking for someone to blame.
Both manager Joe Espada and general manager Dana Brown took some heat after the season, to the point where there were questions about the pair’s contract status for 2026, though more so Brown, who had an option on his deal. Ultimately, the Astros confirmed that both would return.
So, the heat is on both going into 2026, in part because of what happened this season. When assessing how Espada managed the 2025 team, it’s important to note how quickly a manager’s fortunes can change.
Assessing Joe Espada’s 2025 Season
On July 1 the Houston Astros had a seven-game lead on the field in the American League West. Espada was pulling the right strings despite injuries. Yordan Alvarez had been on the injured list for more than a month, and it was now clear he had a fracture in his right hand. There was an entire starting rotation on the injured list. Aside from Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, Espada and his staff spent time mixing and matching.
He was making the right moves in the field. While moving Jose Altuve to left field was controversial, he was still spending time at second base. Espada moved the pieces around well each game. Then he and the Astros lost Isaac Paredes, and it threatened to put the entire rotation in flux. Then, Brown traded for Carlos Correa, solidified third base and Houston led the AL West by five games going into August.
But the thing about string is that with enough stress it breaks. And it finally broke at the worst possible time — September. Luis Garcia blew out his elbow again. The offensive performance of two outfielders — Jesus Sanchez and Cam Smith — went in the tank. Alvarez returned but was hurt again. Lance McCullers Jr. and Spencer Arrighetti went on the injured list again. The same strings Espada pulled in June and July broke in September.
So how much of that is on him?
If there is any one area where one could point to Espada and criticize it’s the bullpen, though he was without closer Josh Hader for the final six weeks of the season. But, during a game, that is the one area where a manager can clearly affect an outcome with their decision-making. Espada made some questionable bullpen decisions late in the season. But, in the biggest series of the year against Seattle it was the starters that faltered, not the bullpen.
The crutch is that a manager can only use the players he’s given. It’s also the truth. The 2025 Houston Astros will be remembered more for rising above, and then being buried under, a record-setting number of injuries more than Espada’s mismanagement. If anything, he squeezed just about all he could out of this team.
Grade: B