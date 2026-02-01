How Every Astros Offseason Transaction Plays Into Bid to Return to Playoffs

The Houston Astros are trying to erase the sting of missing the playoffs in 2025 for the first time since 2016. Have they done enough going into spring training?

It’s been an interesting offseason, with Houston making small moves in November and December and then stunning most of baseball with a move in an area of the world where it tends not to find talent. It could be the start of something significant for the organization long-term. For now, the Astros hope the move bolsters its rotation in 2026.

Here is every notable transaction the Astors have made since they set their 40-man roster after the World Series, with notes on how those transactions could play out in spring training and the regular season. These transactions were made as of Feb. 1.

Free Agency

Astros Free Agents Acquired

Pitchers: Ryan Weiss, Tatsuya Imai.

Position Players: None

Houston avoided taking on any hitting in Major League deals. The reality is Houston has too many hitters and still needs to trade one.

Imai was the move no one saw coming. Houston committed to the Japanese ace, who is expected to work as the No. 2 or No. 3 starter in the rotation, with Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier returning. While he signed a three-year deal, it comes with opt-outs after each season. Imai will make $18 million in 2026, with escalators based on performance that will push it to $21 million. It’s widely expected Imai will opt out after the season.

Weiss pitched in the KBO last year. He made 30 starts and pitched to a impressive 2.87 ERA and 1.024 WHIP with a record of 16-5, striking out 207 batters in 178.2 innings while walking just 56. He signed for $2.8 million in 2026.

Astros Free Agents Lost

Pitchers: Craig Kimbrel.

Position Players: Victor Caratini.

Kimbrel just signed a minor league deal with the New York Mets. The former Astros closer has 440 career saves and re-joined Houston late last season when it needed arms after a glut of injuries, including to closer Josh Hader.

Caratini, who in two years with Houston slashed .263/.329/.406 signed with the Minnesota Twins. Houston did not appear interested in bringing him back, furthering the need to find an adequate backup for Yainer Diaz. César Salazar will likely get first crack at it.

Astros Free Agents Not Signed

Pitchers: Framber Valdez

Position Players: Brendan Rodgers, Ramón Urías

Valdez, who was 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA in eight seasons with Houston, has yet to be signed. He was considered by most to be the top left-handed free-agent pitcher on the market, but he has found getting a multi-year deal a challenge. Houston has shown little interest in bringing the 32-year-old back.

Rodgers missed much of the season due to injury. Urias was a trade deadline pickup who was non-tendered to avoid paying his arbitration bill.

Trades

Astros Acquired Via Trade

Pitchers: Mike Burrows, Kai-Wei Teng.

Position Players: Nick Allen.

Burrows was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a trade that cost the Astros two prospects. He moved into a full-time starting role last season, as he started 19 games and appeared in 23 games, as he went 2-4 with a 3.94 ERA. He pitched just 96 innings, as he struck out 97 and 31 walks. He is rotation depth Houston hopes pays off down the line.

Teng was traded to Houston on Jan. 30. The former San Francisco Giants swingman was 2-4 with a 7.30 ERA in 12 games.

Allen will be a utility player for Houston until it can resolve the glut of infielders the Astors have on the roster. Allen slashed .221/.284/.251 with no home runs and 22 RBI in 135 games last season. He is a lifetime .213 hitter.

Astros Lost Via Trade

Pitchers: Anderson Brito.

Position Players: Mauricio Dubón, Jacob Melton.

Dubón was the big loss for Houston. A member of their 2022 World Series winner and a two-time AL Gold Glove winner as a utility player, Houston dealt him to Allen in a move to dump salary in his final year of arbitration. He’ll likely thrive in a similar role with the Braves.

Melton made his MLB debut last year and was considered Houston’s best outfield prospect. The Astros sent him to Tampa Bay in a three-team trade with the Pirates that brought them Burrows. Brito was one of the Astros’ top pitching prospects and could fit into a Major League pitching staff by late 2027.

Roster Moves

Astros Players Outrighted, Waived or Non-Tendered

Outrighted: LHP John Rooney, OF Chas McCormick, OF Kenedy Corona, P Logan VanWey, OF Taylor Trammell

Waived: OF Pedro León, RHP Luis Garcia

Non-Tendered: INF Ramón Urías

Designated for Assignment: P Kaleb Ort, RHP J.P. France

McCormick’s outright was unexpected. He refused a minor league assignment and landed with the Chicago Cubs on a minor league deal. León was a highly rated prospect who couldn’t stay healthy and is now in Philadelphia. Corona landed as a free agent with the New York Yankees while Rooney landed in Tampa Bay.

Garcia was waived after he injured his pitching elbow and underwent Tommy John surgery for the second time in three years. Urías remains a free agent. Van Wey is still in the Astros organization as he didn’t have the service time to refuse the assignment. Trammell signed a two-way contract with the Astros. Ort is now with the Los Angeles Angels.

France was DFAed to make room for Teng on Jan. 30. His status is up in the air as he goes through the waivers process. It’s possible he could return to Houston for spring training.

Astros Contracts Selected

Pitcher: Miguel Ullola

The Top 10 prospect can help the Astros this season. He is coming off a 2025 in which he went 7-6 with a 3.88 ERA with Triple-A Sugar Land. He had 131 strikeouts and 78 walks in 113.2 innings. He was the only prospect the Astros protected from the Rule 5 Draft.

Rule 5 Draft

Gains

Pitchers: RHP Roddery Muñoz, RHP Trey McLoughlin.

Position Players: Edwin Sanchez

Muñoz was selected in the Major League phase, which means he must be on the 40-man roster. He has MLB experience, as he is 2-7 with a 6.73 ERA in 27 games, with 17 starts. He was with the St. Louis Cardinals last season.

McLoughlin and Sanchez were selected in the Triple-A phase and are not on the 40-man roster.

Losses

Pitchers: RHP Abel Mercedes

Position Players: None

Mercedes ended with the Athletics. In five seasons with Houston, he went 6-12 with a 5.60 ERA. He never played higher than Class-A Fayetteville.

Astros Signed to Minor League Contracts

The following players signed minor league contract with Houston during the offseason.

Pitchers: RHP Anthony Maldonado, RHP Joel Jimenez, RHP Amos Willingham, RHP Sam Carlson, RHP Christian Roa, RHP Dahel Lopez, RHP Frederi Altagracia, P Nico Zeglin,

Position Players: C Carlos Pérez, INF Jax Biggers, RF Kellen Strahm, 2B Riley Unroe, 3B James Nelson

Spring Training Non-Roster Invitations

The following players were given non-roster invitations to MLB spring training in West Palm Beach as of Feb. 1:

Pitchers: RHP Cody Bolton, RHP Sam Carlson, RHP Michael Knorr, RHP Peter Lambert, RHP Hudson Leach, RHP Anthony Maldonado, RHP Christian Roa, RHP Alimber Santa, RHP Logan VanWey, RHP Amos Willingham.

Catchers: Will Bush, John Garcia, Garret Guillemette, Walker Janek, Carlos Pérez, Collin Price.

Infielders: INF Jax Biggers, Edwin Díaz, Riley Unroe.

Outfielders: Lucas Spence, Kellen Strahm, Joseph Sullivan, Taylor Trammell.

International Free Agents

The Astros signed these players as international free agents when the international signing period began on Jan. 15: OF Jack Valbrune, SS Randy Arias, C Fraimy Sanchez, SS Albert Fermin, OF Brayan Mendez, SS Sebastian Mendez, RHP Maximiliano Villanueva and OF Imanol Feliz.

