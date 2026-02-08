Three Reasons Astros Should Consider Trading Jake Meyers for Angels Outfielder

The hot topic surrounding the Houston Astros this week was their former ace Framber Valdez signing with the Detroit Tigers on a three-year, $115 million contract. Outside of the Valdez saga, the Astros continue to find themselves caught up in trade speculation.

One of their most pressing needs right now is a left-handed hitter, which has been made apparent by general manager Dana Brown.

As relayed by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, during Brown's latest media appearance, he stated, "I won’t confirm or deny [the interest in Brendan Donovan], but I would say we are definitely in the market for left-handed bats and we’re still continuing to be in that market. We’re working hard every day to see what we can add. If there was a left-handed bat that was available, I would say that we are in on him."

Donovan was recently traded to the Seattle Mariners from the St. Louis Cardinals, so he's off the table for now. Houston continues to search for a lefty bat, and there are a few ways they could go about this.

In a recent trade proposal conjured up by David Schoenfield of ESPN, outfielder Jake Meyers could make a decent trade chip for Los Angeles Angels outfielder Josh Lowe. Although Lowe is by no means among the elites in Major League Baseball, he has developed valuable skills that Houston could reap benefits from.

He’s a Left-Handed Hitter

Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Josh Lowe | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Given that Lowe is a lefty, the Astros could find themselves with a missed opportunity on their hands if they don't at least consider pursuing him. This alone checks off a major box for the ballclub, but his poor performance last season could deter Houston from making a splash. Having said that, he's only 28 years old; there's plenty of time for him to bounce back and make a comeback.

It’s a Win-Win for Both Teams

Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Lowe's speed should be attractive to other ballclubs. But the irony is that despite being fast, he isn't efficient in center field, which is widely known for requiring speed. Meyers, however, is a center fielder and would check this box for the Angels quite seamlessly. While Los Angeles plugs their gap at center field with Meyers, Houston would solve their left-handed hitter dilemma.

His Potential Is Clear

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Now, this one is said with great caution—his stat sheet in 2025 was anything but glamorous. He slashed .220/.283/.366 with a .649 OPS and 11 homers through 108 games. However, in 2023, he was a stunner at the plate. By the end of his campaign, he had slashed .292/.335/.500 with a .835 OPS and a career-high of 20 homers through 135 games. If he can stay away from the injured list, this is gearing up to be a season of redemption for Lowe.

Recommended Articles