Astros Proposed Trade With Division Rival Is Interesting Swap of Outfielders

A lot of the offseason talk surrounding the Houston Astros this year has been around their pitching. They lost Framber Valdez in free agency to the Detroit Tigers and they added Japanese free agent Tatsuya Imai and traded for Mike Burrows.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As far as their lineup goes, the Astros still need a left-handed bat and there have been several rumors in terms of trades that could fill that need. There have been rumors surrounding the Boston Red Sox with left-handed outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran. Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker are players that Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has shown interest in.

It feels like, with recent moves by Breslow and the Red Sox, that a deal between Boston and Houston is unlikely. David Schoenfield of ESPN did some trade proposals that could shake up spring training and he had the Astros pulling a trade within the division that could help them.

ESPN Trade Proposal Has Astros Acquiring Outfielder From Angels

Josh Lowe | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Josh Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays. Schoenfield is predicting that he won't spend much time in Southern California. He predicted a trade between the Angels and Astros that sends Lowe to Houston and Jake Meyers to the Angels in what could be an interesting divisional swap.

"Lowe's overall numbers from 2025 weren't good, but he did hit .242/.307/.420 against right-handed pitching and he's not that far removed from a 3.7-WAR season in 2023. The Astros would have to figure out center field, but they've talked about trying Cam Smith out there and Zach Cole, who hit well in a 15-game trial in the majors, also played plenty of center field in the minors. Rookie Brice Matthews, who played a few games in center in Triple-A, would be another possibility,'' Schoenfield wrote.

As much as Houston would love to inject some youth into the lineup and outfield, going with a veteran while clearing out Meyers or Paredes makes sense. In this mock trade, it is Meyers going to Los Angeles. Schoenfield is right, Lowe isn't too far removed from his 2023 season, but his numbers against right-handed pitching are what would attract him to general manager Dana Brown and the Astros.

Houston would still find more value in a deal with Boston for either Duran or Abreu from the left side and defensively. Lowe has been a streaky producer with Tampa Bay. More stability would be coming from Boston, but adding a bat at this late in the offseason, with spring training right around the corner, is going to be tough.

More Astros On SI