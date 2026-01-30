Astros Offseason Additions Delivered Harsh Reality Compared to Division Rivals

The Houston Astros missed the postseason for the first time since 2016 in 2025. They collapsed down the stretch and were passed by the Seattle Mariners in the American League West, then came up short in the wild-card race behind the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.

Going into the offseason, it was widely expected that there would be some roster changes. Framber Valdez is a free agent, and the signs are strong that he isn't returning to the Astros. He is the top remaining free agent pitcher left, but it remains highly unlikely that he returns to Houston.

General manager Dana Brown has addressed the starting rotation and added potential replacements for Valdez. As far as the rest of the roster goes, there have not been as many additions.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked all 30 teams by who has added the most talent this offseason based on WAR projections. As far as the Astros go, they finished 20th in Reuter's projections. Surprisingly, the Mariners finished one spot behind them. Everyone else finished ahead of them in Reuter's rankings.

Astros Offseason Ranks in Lower Half of MLB

Mike Burrows | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The two biggest additions made by Dana Brown this offseason are adding depth behind Hunter Brown near the top of the Astros strating rotation. Houston signed Tatsuya Imai, which is taking a big chance on an unknown, and trading for Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates in what was a three-team trade.

"The Astros have rebuilt their starting rotation with a trio of upside plays, banking on Japanese League star Tatsuya Imai, unproven right-hander Mike Burrows and KBO returnee Ryan Weiss to shore up the staff behind Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier. Will that be enough to bolster a roster that just missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016?" wrote Reuter.

Even though spring training is a couple of weeks away, there could still be more moves in the works for Dana Brown through trades. Isaac Paredes is someone who has generated a lot of interest from clubs and the one team mentioned the most is the Boston Red Sox.

Houston could really benefit from a trade with the Red Sox, who have a surplus of outfielders they could move, highlighted by Wilyer Abreu or Jarren Duran. They also have some pitchers who could be acquired, mainly Payton Tolle and Connelly Early. Tolle could be a starter or work out of the bullpen. Early could be a very good bottom-of-the-rotation starter for the Astros.

Aside from the starting rotation, there have not been many changes for Houston, but one trade for Isaac Paredes could change that. Regardless, have the Astros done enough to catch up with the Mariners? Time will tell.

