Astros' Framber Valdez Rejecting Qualifying Offer Should Come As No Surprise

The next MLB deadline this offseason has come and gone. Today was the day the 13 players whose organizations made them qualifying offers for next season had to either accept or reject them. One of those 13 was a starting pitcher for the Houston Astros, Framber Valdez.

Valdez has been with the Astros since making his debut back in August of 2018, and since 2021, he has taken a good share of the workload in the starting rotation. The soon-to-be 32-year-old elected free agency after he just finished arguably the worst season of his career (as a starter).

It isn't surprising that Valdez rejected the one-year deal from the Astros, as he is going to be seeking a long-term contract with whoever he decides to sign with, whether that be Houston or another ballclub. Will the Astros try to lock him down? That is anyone's guess as it wouldn't be shocking if he stays or leaves.

Valdez with the Astros

Yes, Valdez did just have the worst season of his talented career, but his worst is still one of the best that other teams would have to offer.

13-11 Record

3.66 ERA

187 Strikeouts

171 Hits

15 Home Runs

.238 Opponent's Batting Average

1.24 WHIP

68 Walks

Strikeouts weren't his problem this year, but he ranked towards the bottom in the American League amongst starters in total hits (fourth most), WHIP (tied for 10th worst) and batting average (13th highest).

Another consideration for the Astros, if they decide to attempt to keep him in the starting rotation, is Hunter Brown. Brown emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball, which is why he was nominated for his first Cy Young Award.

The contract that Valdez is going to warrant in order to keep him is going to cost a pretty penny, so wouldn't the Astros want him to be the best pitcher in the rotation if he is going to cost that much?

There is a lot for management to consider regarding Valdez, because if they don't have him on the roster for 2026, they have to get someone else. Brown cannot be the only player in the starting rotation, because no matter how good he is, that won't get them to the playoffs.

With Valdez rejecting this one-year deal, it will be very interesting to see where he lands and how much it will cost whoever signs him.

