Where Astros Rank Among MLB’s Relief Pitchers After Josh Hader Injury News

The Houston Astros were dealt a tough blow ahead of the regular season when it comes to their backend of the bullpen. All-Star closer Josh Hader, who had been fighting through injury all spring, has been deemed unready for opening day, despite trying his best to fight through the pain.

Houston made the right move here because there is no reason to risk a bigger injury that would take more time away from Hader pitching at all in 2026. Hader is likely to return at some point in 2026, barring any bad news, but the Astros are in a position where a handful of bullpen arms must step up.

Astros' Relief Pitcher Rankings Without Hader Available

Houston Astros relief pitcher Josh Hader (71) pitches in the ninth inning. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Ahead of the regular season, FanGraphs created a ranking of each position's depth and how it compares to the rest of Major League Baseball. Now that the Astros are in the latter half of their dynasty days, a handful of positions rank out of the Top 10.

Despite Hader's injury news, the Astros maintain a Top 10 bullpen in Major League Baseball for 2026, currently ranked No. 7. Hader tops the list as the best reliever in the bullpen in H-Town, but the Astros still have a handful of relievers they can rely on in his absence that make it a Top 10 bullpen.

For example, Bryan Abreu stands out as the top option to fill in for Hader in his absence. When Hader was dealing with an injury last season, Abreu was called upon and didn't miss the mark. Going into his final year ahead of free agency, this is an opportunity that could define Abreu for the rest of his career.

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan King (74) delivers a pitch. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Bryan King is another player who has come into his own the last few seasons for the Astros, and he, too, could be a lights-out option to get Houston to the 8th or 9th innings. While his spring hasn't gone terribly, there's no reason to look too deeply into the numbers ahead of opening day.

Peter Lambert, a non-roster invitee to spring training, could fill a role in the bullpen this season. After getting away from the Colorado Rockies, Lambert has seen his stuff start to work in his favor, pitching to a 1.00 ERA through the spring. He will need to carry that into April if he makes the team and intends to be on it.

Hader's return timeline has yet to be announced, so it's up to these players to hold down the fort, and for the offense to ensure some early victories.