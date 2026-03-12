Astros Must Turn to Bryan Abreu After Josh Hader Injury

The Houston Astros find themselves in a tough position to begin the season. As revealed on Wednesday, March 11, All-Star closing pitcher Josh Hader will begin the 2026 campaign on the injured list following his continuous spring training battle with bicep inflammation.

Hader had injury trouble down the line last season, but he was still elite for the Astros in the games he played. Finishing the 2025 campaign with 28 saves and a 2.05 ERA in 48 appearances, Houston is going to need another reliever to step up and fill the role while Hader is out.

Luckily for the Astros, they have the perfect man for the job: Bryan Abreu. Abreu has been with the organization for quite some time now, as he enters his eighth season in Houston with the chance to become the everyday closing pitcher.

Abreu's Stellar Case for Saving Games

Houston Astros catcher Cesar Salazar (18) and relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) celebrate after the final out during the ninth inning. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Abreu has gotten chances in the past to be the closer for the Astros, collecting 16 in his career to this point, seven of which came last season. Having played behind Ryan Pressly during his tenure with the franchise and now playing behind Hader, this is an opportunity that Abreu must have been waiting for.

It couldn't come at a better time either. This is the final year that Abreu is under contract with the Astros, and if they are unable to reach the postseason again in 2026, it wouldn't be surprising to see Abreu test free agency, especially if he can prove to be a reliable closer.

Abreu has been hard to hit in his career, making him the perfect player to fill in for Hader. In his career, he holds a 2.65 ERA across 329.2 innings of work, finishing 62 games, 16 of which earned him a save. He's struck out 448 batters to this point and has struck out 100 or more in the last three seasons.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Bryan Abreu (52) reacts after the final out. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Baseball Savant indicates that Abreu was in the 99th percentile in whiff % last season and in the 98th percentile in strikeout %. Yes, the Astros will miss Hader given his track record, but Abreu could emerge as one of the better closers in the game in pursuit of his first All-Star nod.

Joe Espada should rely on Abreu more than other closer options, such as Bryan King or Enyel De Los Santos, not because those two can't do the job, but because Abreu is the right option, hands down.