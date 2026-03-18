Astros’ Opening-Day Decision on Rising Reliever Faces Contract Wrinkle

The Houston Astros are assessing their options with Josh Hader. Reliever Peter Lambert is one of them.

The Astros have determined that Hader, their closer, will need more time to recover from the biceps issue that has slowed his ramp-up in spring training. So, he’ll start the season on the injured list. Houston hopes he won’t need much more time to be ready.

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In the meantime, the Astros are assessing their options. Bryan Abreu likely slides into the closer role in the short term. A reliever like Peter Lambert can help Houston as a set-up man. But there’s a wrinkle that makes the decision more pressing for the Astros.

Peter Lambert’s Decision

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MLB Trade Rumors published a list of 33 players in Major League camps that have options on their contracts. It’s not uncommon for players with some MLB experience to have options on their deals if they sign minor league contracts. It gives them an out if they don’t make the team. Lambert has such an option, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic (subscription required).

His option kicks in if he’s not on the Astros’ 40-man roster on opening day. So he doesn’t have to make the 26-man roster, but he does have to be on the MLB roster. That means the Astros will have to clear space for him. That’s possible, given the number of players that need to be moved to the 60-day injured list to start the season. Once the season starts, players on the 60-day IL don’t count toward the 40-man roster.

The option puts the Astros in a difficult position, especially if they feel they need Lambert for opening day. Houston will have to clear space for him. If the Astros are unable to do so, he can shop his services and sign with someone else. Given how he’s pitched so far, he’ll have a taker.

In four spring training games, including one start, he is 1-0 with a 1.00 ERA. He struck out seven and walked four in nine innings. He’s given up 13 hits but only one run.

His career to this point has been hit and miss. Lambert made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2019 as a starter and went 3-7 with a 7.25 ERA in 19 games. He didn't pitch in the Majors in 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and returned with enough time in 2021 to pitch in two games. He remained with the Rockies through the 2024 season.

Last season he was in Japan with the Yakult Swallows in Tokyo. The Rockies released him after the 2024 season, and he was attempting to reclaim his career. He went 3-11 with a 4.26 ERA as a reliever. But, he struck out 104 hitters in 116.1 innings. H also tied an NPB record when he threw three wild pitches in one innings. Yakult opted not to re-sign him.

Now, the Astros face the same dilemma.