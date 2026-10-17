One Area Where Astros Lag Behind Former Coach's New College Job

Dan Hennigan has made an eye-opening admission following his departure from the Houston Astros, one that leads one to believe the franchise is behind a college program in a key area.

Hennigan left the Astros to join Wake Forest University as an assistant coach after serving as the team's director of hitting and offensive coordinator.

His departure came a little over a year after Wake Forest hired Eric Niesen, the Astros' former director of pitching, as its pitching coach.

Hennigan's move followed his first season as Houston's director of hitting and offensive coordinator. He previously served as the Astros' hitting coordinator in 2025 before the organization restructured its hitting staff last offseason. Houston hired Victor Rodriguez as hitting coach and Anthony Iapoce as assistant hitting coach, while Hennigan took on a broader role in offensive planning.

Rodriguez and Iapoce worked directly with the hitters, while Hennigan focused on game preparation and helping players use data to prepare for opposing pitchers. Although the Astros initially did not expect him to wear a uniform during games, he eventually became a regular presence in the dugout. He also traveled with the team and served as a sounding board for hitters during games.

Where Dan Hennigan is Now

Houston Astros director of hitting and offensive coordinator Dan Hennigan. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, Hennigan's new role at Wake Forest offers access to resources that surprised him. Speaking to Tyler Stafford and The Athletic's Chandler Rome on their Crush City Territory Podcast, he said the university's hitting laboratory and technology surpassed what he had access to with the Astros, particularly for motion analysis and biomechanics.

He also pointed to Wake Forest's access to professors and students who can help examine performance data. Hennigan stressed that these limitations did not affect Houston alone, noting that major league organizations faced similar challenges.

His departure also carried an emotional weight. Hennigan recalled his final day with the Astros, when Espada gathered the team and gave him an opportunity to say goodbye. The moment moved him to tears as he addressed the players and staff he had worked alongside.

Despite leaving Houston, Hennigan reflected on the hitting system he helped build. He described how player development, biomechanics and offensive strategy worked together, explaining that removing one part could change how the entire system operated.

The Astros will now redistribute some of his responsibilities. Espada said Chuckie Caufield, a special advisor and roving hitting coordinator who joined the organization in 2024, would take on part of Hennigan's work with the major league staff.

Hennigan’s move to Wake Forest marked a new stage in his coaching career, but his comments shows the professional challenges he faced in Houston and how difficult he found it to say goodbye to the Astros.