One Unexpected Houston Astros Trade Could Change Everything at Deadline

There isn't a team riding higher than the Houston Astros right now, who just swept their in-state and division rivals, having won 11 of their last 12, taking sole ownership of the AL West as the lone team above .500 at 58-55.

So, it is more than safe to say this team has been pinned as buyers, and they will make a splash by 6 p.m. ET on Monday when the trade deadline officially comes, but what is their biggest concern? Well, the glaring hole in the starting rotation after Tatsuya Imai was moved into the bullpen.

It isn't shocking that Imai received his demotion after not making it out of the first inning on three separate occasions this season, but with his struggles and Lance McCullers Jr. no longer a member of the roster, they need another starter.

USA Today reported that they were in talks with the Detroit Tigers regarding Tarik Skubal, but nobody was able to outdo the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while they are not linked to anybody else from that organization, they should be — Casey Mize.

The front office from the Tigers has been fairly vocal about their willingness to part from their No. 2 man in the starting rotation, and if the Astros go after him, they will receive an elite arm, and fully take Detroit out of the running for the postseason.

A Look at Casey Mize This Season in Detroit

Tigers starting pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches against the New York Yankees | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a reason that Mize is one of the hottest names on the market despite spending time on the dreaded injured list with some minor injures. He is that good.

Mize is posting a 2.70 ERA to complement a WHIP under 1.00. There is no starter on the Astros posting numbers as strong as those.

Astros Starting Rotation Begging For Another Arm

While Houston is rolling right now, they ultimately cannot find success without someone who can come through in the big moments. Ultimately, it is truly hard to fathom that the Astros are even where they are, as outside of Peter Lambert and Hunter Brown, they have no starter with a sub-4.60 ERA.

If Mize were to step into the clubhouse, he not only would provide reinforcements to a battered pitching staff. But he would be, statistically, the ace for the ballclub as Brown has battled injuries this season.

The Astros are entertaining right now, but the offense cannot carry the team to a World Series, and without a starting pitcher or two, there is no shot that they make a run in October. Mize doesn't fix all of their problems, but he sure helps take a load off.