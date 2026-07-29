Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets, Updates

Going into the final week before the MLB trade deadline, the Houston Astros are two games behind the AL West leaders, as well as the bottom spot in the wild-card race. So, it is safe to say that they are right in the thick of it and looking to be buyers this year after missing the postseason in 2025.

Now, a losing record at this point in the year would typically mean that an organization would actually be sellers. Still, the American League has been somewhat of a dumpster fire since Opening Day, so playing in October is definitely not out of the question for the Astros.

Right now, they are looking up at their in-state rivals in the division standings, but have ultimately gotten the best of the Texas Rangers all year, so they will just be looking for reinforcements to cross that .500 threshold and get back to the playoffs.

Here, we’ll keep with all the rumors, trade targets and updates we hear from around the league leading up to the deadline, including our own content. The most recent updates will be at the top.

July 28

Astros Begging For Another Starter

Astros starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai (45) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is hard to ignore the fact that Tatsuya Imai is possibly the most disappointing offseason move that Houston made after losing Framber Valdez to the Detroit Tigers. Imai has made 15 starts this year, and three times he has not made it out of the first inning.

On top of that eyesore of a stat, Imai is trending in the wrong direction with a 7.71 ERA this month, and more walks (15) than strikeouts (14).

If Imai's struggles were the only issue in the rotation, it might not seem like such an issue, but Lance McCullers Jr. posted a near 7.00 ERA on the year before he was sent to the Milwaukee Brewers

Tatsuya Imai has now failed to get out of the first inning in three of his 15 starts this season. He's thrown fewer than five innings eight times. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 28, 2026

The bullpen hasn't necessarily been pretty either, but as key players like Kai-Wei Teng and Bennett Sousa return from the dreaded injured list, a major arm is less urgent. So, one starter could really change the pitching staff dynamic.

Originally, Houston hadn't been tied to any starters, but after Imai's last start, the front office will likely be looking at a starter in the coming days, as this cannot go on much longer.

August 3 is rapidly approaching, and the Astros will need to bolster their staff to really make a run at the postseason. The offense is really solid, and a veteran arm would make all the difference for this ballclub.