Why Astros' Joe Espada And Dana Brown Feel Like Dead Man Walking

Across Major League Baseball, several teams initially destined for playoff berths are struggling mightily. The Philadelphia Phillies sent manager Rob Thomson packing after a 9-19 record in their first 28 games. Since then, they've been surging, going 16-5 and are now second in the NL East.

The Boston Red Sox fired Alex Cora and five members of his coaching staff after a 10-17 start, slightly improving to 21-27 after hovering over .500 ball since their managing exodus.

Astros Need To Consider Following Suit

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) looks out at the field before the start of a game | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

The Astros, nearly two seasons removed from nine playoff berths in ten seasons, should be next on the managerial chopping block. And yet, Joe Espada still walks into the home dugout at Daikin Park every afternoon, and Dana Brown still runs the front office.

For a franchise always aiming to "keep the window open," as owner Jim Crane mentioned, sinking at 20-30 with the worst pitching staff in Major League Baseball tells a different story. The silence from ownership has been somewhat questionable and confusing.

But if you really think about it, going dark isn't that complicated. It is, as it so often is in professional sports, about money and making the most out of it.

Crane Understands The Future Of The MLB

Houston acting dormant on their struggling roster, vocally adamant that their team will soon turn things around when Astros fans and the media clearly aren't in agreement, is masked by the meticulous financial decisions of Crane himself.

Crane understands the inevitable future of the MLB with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) looming at the end of 2026. Both Espada and Brown are in the final year of their respective contracts with no extension in site given the team's underperformance over the last two seasons. The Astros missed the postseason entirely in 2025 due to a September collapse of epic proportions, and their 2026 season feels like a continuation of its ugliness.

The organization has essentially made a quiet decision: wait out what the CBA rules dictate for the future of the MLB and let the front office contracts expire. In other words, the Astros are keeping two unqualified employees in positions of power not because they believe in them, but because firing them would cost money the ownership group would prefer to hold onto, especially with one of the most important labor negotiations in baseball history set to begin this winter.

Brown Isn't Being Transparent

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown addresses the media in the dugout | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"No. Joe is managing through the injuries," Brown mentioned, when the Astros were 11-18. "We are all watching what's going on. The pitching hasn't been up to par. We're walking a ton of guys. I can't start pointing the finger at Joe because we're walking a ton of guys and we're banged up."

To the Astros faithful, it sounds like support. To those who cover the MLB, it sounds like a countdown clock mixed with a cry for help.

Why believe anything Brown says at this point? He is behind the infamous comment on being adamant that Kyle Tucker will be an Astro for the rest of his career. The Astros GM is simply trying to protect his job.

The Athletic's Chandler Rome has described Espada as being in a "precarious position," and analysts have noted that Brown, despite currently holding Crane's confidence, could eventually sacrifice his manager as a way to buy himself more time.

Whether that move actually makes Brown less at fault is a different question. His offseason moves of Tatsuya Imai, Ryan Weiss, and Mike Burrows have backfired completely. He should be in the eye of the storm regarding the Astros' struggles as well.

No More Margin For Error On Espada

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada (19) before a game. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The difficult truth for Espada is that the numbers are damning in a way that injuries alone cannot fully explain. The Astros are last in baseball in ERA. They carry the highest WHIP in the league. They lead MLB in walks allowed.

The bullpen has logged more innings than the starting rotation. Bryan Abreu cannot be trusted like he once was. Imai, Burrows, Weiss, longtime Astro Lance McCullers Jr., and Ryan Weiss are all posting ERAs above 5.00.

With Hunter Brown set to return to pitching in a matter of weeks, Spencer Arrighetti and Peter Lambert are unexpectedly leading the way with solid appearances. Neither of them started the season on the major league roster.



History is not kind to teams that dig a hole this deep this early. The Astros entered May having already accrued 20 losses, and analysis of past seasons suggests that Houston's been through this road many times before and will eventually turn things around. Espada infamously survived a comparable 7-19 start in his first season. But fans knew this was simply underperformance.

Astros Are Not The Same Anymore

Houston Astros left fielder Zach Cole (16), center fielder Jake Meyers (6) and right fielder Cam Smith (11) celebrate. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

With All-Stars in Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker supplementing Jose Altuve, Jeremy Pena, and Yordan Alvarez, this team had the pieces to dig themselves out of a hole. Additionally, a pitching staff that eventually found its footing.

Now, Tucker and Bregman are playing for different teams. Altuve is regressing at 36 and just went on the IL. Carlos Correa is out of commission. Pena, after missing over a month to start the season, just got re-added to the active roster. Sure, Alvarez is playing like an MVP this year, but he cannot initiate the offense on his own. Let's face it, the 2026 roster has none of the prior advantages, and the injury list is swelling to 2025 numbers simultaneously, the most of any team in the league.

If a firing does in fact come, Espada will likely get the first boot. The presumed replacement is bench coach Omar Lopez, a familiar face who impressively led Team Venezuela to a World Baseball Classic trophy just a couple of months ago.

While that would bring in a solid pedigree, it virtually wouldn't change anything. The same broken rotation exists. The same bullpen will continue walking batters. The same looming question of whether this franchise is in the early stages of a full rebuild that ownership has not yet been willing to publicly acknowledge.

The current CBA between MLB and the Players Association expires on Dec. 1, 2026. Commissioner Rob Manfred has spoken in the past positively about offseason lockouts. MLBPA executive director Tony Clark has publicly stated he expects the owners to lock players out the moment the CBA expires. The most contentious issue is a salary cap, something owners have long sought and players have resisted with near-religious conviction since 1994.

Here's what's likely going to happen. Jim Crane appears to be managing toward the outcome of the CBA expiration date without incurring any additional costs. Let Espada manage through the losses. Let Brown stay in his chair. Let their contracts run to zero. That way, the Astros organization can better financially manage the situation of the CBA agreements, pending a likely lockout.