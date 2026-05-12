Astros Have Surprising Trade Target With Disappointing 9.24 ERA

Make no mistake about it, injuries have played a big part through the first six weeks of the 2026 season for the Houston Astros. Sure, there were questions surrounding the roster of spring training, but let's be honest, nobody can plan for injuries. It's part of the game.

As it turns out, injuries first struck the starting rotation on the first road trip of the season in April. You could even say they began back in spring training when it was announced that closer Josh Hader was going to begin the season on the injured list.

After injuries piled up with the starting pitching, a season-ending injury to Carlos Correa just added more frustration to a season that is spiraling out of control for general manager Dana Brown and manager Joe Espada. However, that's where they're at.

What could become reality sooner rather than later is becoming a seller at the trade deadline later this summer. If they do, there are some players that contending teams might covet as a rental for a postseason run. One of those players is Bryan Abreu.

Astros Pitcher Bryan Abreu Named Surprising Trade Candidate

Bryan Abreu | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

When it was announced that Hader was going to be out to begin the season, it was more or less a closer-by-committee by Espada. That just never works out well. However, in the few opportunities they have had to save games, it has gone surprisingly well.

Abreu has handled some of those situations, but it has not been the best beginning to the season for the right-hander. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed him as a potential surprising trade candidate come the deadline in August.

It has been nothing short of a disastrous beginning to the season for the 29-year-old Abreu. In 14 appearances, he has a 9.24 ERA in just 12.2 innings. He has the same number of hits (13) as earned runs (13). Abreu has 20 strikeouts, but he also issued 16 walks. Those are not numbers any manager wants to see out of a pitcher out of the bullpen, never mind one that you planned to be part of a closer-by-committee bullpen.

Those numbers will scare off several teams, however, there is no denying the talent and arm Abreu has if he can again put it all together. Houston and Brown will likely be in a different position this trade deadline in terms of selling off more pieces than buying.

If they are, and there is still a long way to go before we get there, listening on Abreu makes too much sense for the Astros.