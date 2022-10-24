Skip to main content

Houston Astros' Peña Steps Up at Most-Important Time, Crowned ALCS MVP

Houston Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña has been more than a hero in the postseason.

He was never supposed to be Carlos Correa. He was never tasked to best Correa's rookie season. But after a first year of mere above-average play, Jeremy Peña has been the Houston Astros' best player in the postseason, especially when he was needed most.

Paving the way to timely, clutch hits for Yordan Álvarez, Peña hasn't played like a rookie in October. Crowned the American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player after Game 4 on Sunday, Peña slashed six hits in 18 trips to the plate, including a three-run home run last night and another three extra-base hits in the series.

And as Peña's flare breaks through his humble nature in his big moments, the rookie has fortified the opinion the Astros can bounce back from losses of big-time contributors. May it be Gerrit Cole, George Springer, Charlie Morton or Correa, Houston has always responded. And Peña is the latest subject.

During the regular season, the 25-year-old posted an OPS+ of 101 — a number hovering just above league average. His defense was superb; superb enough to be a Gold Glove finalist, but he's not the American League Rookie of the Year. He's not what Carlos Correa was; he's Jeremy Peña, and he's writing his own story en route to Houston's second World Series title.

In an interview prior to the season, I asked Peña, "A year from now, where do you see yourself?" He responded, "Hopefully with a World Series ring on my finger." The winning mentality is evident in Peña's nature.

Though he may not always show the excitement of a young Alex Bregman or the leadership of a veteran Carlos Correa, Peña has started to write his own story, stepping up in response to lagging bats and proving he's poised for further success.

