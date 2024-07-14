Athletics' Lawrence Butler, Rockies' Michael Toglia Surprise With Three-Homer Days
Entering Sunday, few would've pegged Oakland Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler or Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia as candidates to hit three home runs in one game.
Yet when the dust settled on their teams' respective contests, both Butler and Toglia had carved their own little slices of history. The former hit three home runs in the Athletics' 18–3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, while the latter did likewise in the Rockies' 8–5 victory over the New York Mets.
Both performances, to an extent, came out of nowhere. Butler, who hit leadoff for Oakland Sunday, owned just 10 home runs in his entire 105-game big-league career.
Toglia entered Sunday hitting .183, though he did have 13 home runs on the year. Three of those home runs had come in his last five games.
Given the Athletics and Colorado's respective struggles this year, offensive explosions for both teams against playoff contenders entering the All-Star break have to feel good.