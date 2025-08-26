A's Triumphant over Skubal, Tigers Monday Night
Before the Tigers embarked on their trip to West Sacramento, Tarik Skubal mentioned he was looking forward to somewhat of a reunion with Sutter Health Park, or Raley Field as it would have then been named. The Sacramento River Cats, at the time, were the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's. They exuded excellence in West Sacramento, securing Pacific Coast League titles in 2003, 2004, 2007, and 2008.
He came to games here as a kid, but says he doesn't remember much about the ballpark or West Sacramento, other than its proximity to the American River. Skubal is yet another pitcher and star player to hail from the region. His family, friends and Tigers fans in attendance gave him a nice round of applause every time he made his way from the mound to the visitor's dugout throughout Monday's game.
He appeared to enjoy the atmosphere of the park (and the heat) just fine as he got off to a classic Skubal start, keeping the A's hitters off balance with swing and miss stuff, using his repertoire effortlessly, intermixing his changeup and fastball. The A's weren't able to get much going at all against him offensively, as he collected strikeouts and weak contact against the top hitters.
J.T. Ginn ran into a bit of trouble in the first and again in the second, with runners on base and in scoring position. He had some help from his defense in the second inning, when catcher Shea Langeliers picked off Wenceel Pérez at third on a throw to third baseman Darell Hernaiz.
Perez had doubled to right field to lead off the inning. After four scoreless innings between the clubs, Ginn had amassed seven strikeouts to match Skubal's seven.
Brent Rooker, who has a history against Tarik Skubal, going 8-for-17 with three home runs heading into Monday's game, was the matchup everyone was looking forward to Monday evening.
Skubal showed Rooker his best right away, striking him out on three pitches in his first at-bat. Rooker flew out to right-center field in his second at-bat of the night. His third was more of the same, going back to a lethal combo, his sinker, changeup and 100.3 mph fastball for strike three.
To lead off the fifth inning, Darrel Hernaiz hit a slow roller down the third base line, and hustled down to first base, beating the throw. The defense and energy he brings to his at-bats and on the base paths have continued to shine since he was recalled on July 29, 2025, to fill the spot of then-injured shortstop Jacob Wilson.
Gleyber Torres hit his 13th home run of the year in the sixth inning, to a rousing applause of Detroit Tigers fans throughout the ballpark, who were waiting all game long through the scoreless contest to make some noise for their visiting club.
Jacob Wilson's RBI groundout finally broke the A's offensive drought of the night, scoring JJ Bleday from third. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Colby Thomas led off with a solo home run off Skubal, and the offense lit up from there. Back-to-back hits from Hernaiz and Soderstrom put the A's on second and third with no outs, and a Tigers error loaded the bases.
Zack Gelof, who was just recalled from Triple-A today, stood fearless in the box against Skubal. He took the count to 3-2 but struck out looking on a questionable called strike that looked inside. With two outs, Shea Langeliers hit a grand slam in what was not just a "bang" but it was a boom.
It may just be the most electric home run at Sutter Health Park during the A's tenure in West Sacramento, and there have been some incredible moments off the bat of Nick Kurtz (who would add a two-run homer to cap the evening off).
The 8-3 come-from-behind victory for the Athletics is another feather in the cap for this young team, and great experience for them to compete at a high level against the 78-win Tigers, who have the most wins in the American League. The A's just beat them, and their ace.
On Tuesday evening, the A's will face veteran right-hander Charlie Morton, with righty Osvaldo Bido slated to start things off for the Athletics. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT.