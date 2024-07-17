5 Most Intriguing A's Picks From the 2024 MLB Draft
The MLB draft is over and after three days of aspiring prospects hearing their names called by Major League teams, the time has come for them to make their mark on their new organization and prove why they were selected. The Oakland A’s held the fourth overall selection, using the pick on Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz. Kurtz now becomes the first top five pick by the A’s since Mark Mulder in 1998. But what about the rest of the draft? Here are the five most intriguing picks that the A’s made from rounds two through 20.
Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, SS, Rutgers (Round Three, Pick No. 75)
The Big Ten Player of the Year in 2024, the A’s opted for speed with this pick, as Kuroda-Grauer showed off his skills on the basepaths with Rutgers this year, stealing 24 bases in 53 games, and also was able to be a major threat with the bat, finishing the season with a .428 batting average. He contributed five home runs and 45 RBI, proving to be a very strong contact hitter, striking out a mere 18 times in 258 plate appearances this season. Also known for having a vacuum for a glove with his elite defensive abilities, Kuroda-Grauer could find himself being the gem of the draft.
Rodney Green, OF, California (Round Four, Pick No. 104)
Going with the local product with this selection, the A’s are getting a guy who brings everything you want in the ideal outfielder; speed and strong defensive skills while also providing power with his bat, having hit 34 career home runs as a member of the Golden Bears and swiping 45 bases.
While having some issues with striking out in 2024 and needing to work on his swing and miss rate, leading Cal with 72 strikeouts, Green has all the makings of a major league star, especially with his 6’3” and 190 pound frame and with his ability to play any of the outfield spots. His versatility could come in handy for the A’s.
Sam Stuhr, RHP, University of Portland (Round Five, Pick No. 137)
The highest drafted player from the University of Portland since the Montreal Expos selected Kory Casto 87th overall in 2003, Stuhr was ranked in the top 100 for the 2024 draft prospects by Keith Law and for good reason, dazzling in his lone season with Portland after transferring from Oregon State, and finishing the 2024 season with a 3.58 ERA in 13 appearances. Stuhr’s ability to strike batters out, as he managed to record 80 strikeouts in only 65 1/3 innings, makes him a tough pitcher to face as well as his punishing fastball that can reach up to 97 mph while also having some movement on it. He tops it all off with a slider that is known for generating a lot of swings and misses.
Ali Camarillo, SS, Texas A&M (Round 12, Pick No. 346)
Already taking a shortstop earlier in the draft, Camarillo cracks the list because of what he can do on the defensive side of the ball, possessing a gifted arm and a very talented glove, ranking as one of the best defenders in the draft with his quickness allowing him to cover a lot of ground and with his strong arm, he is capable of pretty much making any throw with complete accuracy.
While hitting a solid .288 for the Aggies in 2024, questions remain about his long-term production on offense as he does not possess a ton of power, especially from the right side of the plate, and he struck out 59 times in 250 at-bats. After making his name with his glove work and being a big reason why the Aggies finished as the runner-ups in the College World Series, Camarillo’s talent will get a chance to shine in the Oakland A's system.
Dylan Volantis, LHP, Westlake HS (CA) (Round 20, Pick No. 586)
Not often does a team get lucky with its final pick in a draft (cue the Brock Purdy references), but the A’s appear to have struck gold with this pick, taking the 6-foot-6 Volantis straight out of high school after his senior year saw him the finish the season with a 0.33 ERA in 63 innings pitched, while also striking out a whopping 96 batters in that frame.
Volantis’ size is what really jumps off the page, being looked at as someone who will be able to develop even more power to his pitching repertoire, with his fastball reaching upwards of 94 MPH this spring, a large improvement over his usual 89-91 range. While only starting two games in high school, Volantis has the potential to be a solid starter in the future. The question now becomes whether or not he will forgo his commitment to USC to join the A’s organization, and whether Oakland will have enough money left over in their bonus pool to change his mind.