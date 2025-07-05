A's Linked to College Bat in New MLB Mock Draft
The MLB Draft is a little over a week away, which means that the Athletics will have an opportunity to add some upside to their farm system as the club continues to build towards a postseason appearance.
Jim Callis recently released a new MLB mock draft, and had the A's selecting outfielder Brendan Summerhill out of Arizona with the No. 11 overall selection.
"After hitting on advanced college bats Jacob Wilson and Nick Kurtz with their last two first-rounders, the A's could take that route again with Irish, Summerhill or Kilen. Witherspoon could be tempting, and they also could be the ceiling for UC Santa Barbara right-hander Tyler Bremner."
While the Athletics have a number of top outfield prospects either already in the big leagues like Denzel Clarke and Colby Thomas, or making their way up the organizational ladder like Henry Bolte, the old addage is that you don't draft for need in baseball.
The A's took shortstop Max Muncy in the first round of the 2021 Draft, and two years later took his high school teammate Jacob Wilson--also a shortstop--with the No. 6 overall pick. Now both players are manning the left side of the infield for the organization. The A's have also had a knack for stockpiling catching depth in trades and through the draft.
As for Summerhill, the 6-foot-3 Chicago native hit .343 as a junior with a .459 OBP, four homers, six triples, 11 stolen bases, and more walks (36) than strikeouts (24). While the strikeout rate isn't quite as low as Wilson's 2.3% coming out of college, nor as high as Kurtz's 16.2%, it does appear as though his profile would be a fit in the A's system.
In order for the club to take the next step, they could use as many bats that limit strikeouts as possible, and in the past two drafts they've selected players out of college that have shown that ability.
Both Wilson and Kurtz have also debuted in the big-leagues already, with Wilson being named the starting shortstop for the American League at this month's All-Star Game, and Kurtz earning AL Rookie of the Month honors. Being another college bat with a good feel for the zone, Summerhill could be another guy on the fast track to the Majors.