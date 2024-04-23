Jose Canseco Wants to Manage the A's
In an odd turn of events, former Bash Brother Jose Canseco is lobbying to be the next manager of the no longer Oakland but not quite Las Vegas A's. In other words, he wants to manage the club when they land in Sacramento next season, where they'll be known solely as "The A's."
Canseco tweeted out a link to a Change.org petition that he started on Monday afternoon. The petition has 502 signatures as of this writing, and the blurb that details what the petition is about is pretty straightforward.
"We are calling on the owners and decision-makers of the Athletics baseball team to consider appointing Jose Canseco as their manager once they relocate to Sacramento.
Jose Canseco, a former player for the Athletics, is not only familiar with the team's culture and history but also has a deep understanding of baseball that could be beneficial in guiding this team. During his career with the Athletics (1985-1992), he was named an All-Star 4 times and won 2 World Series championships. His leadership could bring about a new era of success for this franchise in its new city.
Please join us in advocating for Jose Canseco's appointment as manager by signing this petition today."
Mark Kotsay is currently the manager of the A's, and even interviewed for the New York Mets open vacancy during the off-season. He has one year left on his deal, so if the franchise stays the course, Kotsay will be the man in charge of the direction of the club when they arrive in Sacramento next season.
The comments in approval of this idea range from "40/40!" as a nod to Canseco being the first player in baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a season, to words of affirmation about the job that he would do as manager.
We have put in a media request to speak with the slugger about his bid to become the new A's manager and will update this story as it develops.