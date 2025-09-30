16 Former A's Are Chasing a Ring This MLB Postseason
Postseason baseball is upon us, and although the Athletics are not in the mix, several former members have found themselves on postseason rosters. With the Wild Card round set to begin on Tuesday, here is a list of former A's on postseason rosters in 2025.
Boston Red Sox: Liam Hendriks
Right-handed relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is the sole former Athletic on the Boston Red Sox, although he remains on the 60-day IL following a hip injury in late May. The Australian native spent five seasons with the A’s, beginning in 2016, when he was acquired in a trade that sent Jesse Chavez to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Hendriks would stay with the A’s through the 2020 season, amassing 40 saves and a 3.08 ERA in 247 appearances. His most memorable season in the green and gold was in 2019 when he posted a 1.80 ERA with 25 saves and was named an American League All-Star.
Hendriks made a miraculous comeback to baseball after beating Stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He made his first Red Sox appearance after not playing since the 2023 season. In 14 games, Hendriks went 0-2 with a 6.59 ERA this season. The Red Sox will face the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card round.
Chicago Cubs: Drew Pomeranz
36-year-old Drew Pomeranz had a stellar season with the Chicago Cubs after being out of the major leagues since the 2022 season. He spent the last three seasons in the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners organizations before finding his way back to The Show in 2025.
He spent two years with the A’s from 2014-15, posting a 10-10 record with a 3.08 ERA over the course of 155 innings pitched. He made 73 appearances and 19 starts with the Athletics.
Now with Chicago, Pomeranz is 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA over 49.2 innings. He has appeared in 57 games, making four starts. The Cubs will play the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card round.
Cincinnati Reds: Miguel Andújar, Sam Moll, and Emilio Pagán
Miguel Andújar, Sam Moll, and Emilio Pagán make up the trio of former Athletics on the Cincinnati Reds. Andújar spent parts of two seasons with the A’s from 2024-25, before being traded to the Reds at the trade deadline.
In 33 games with Cincinnati, the 30-year-old is batting .374 with 17 RBI as a key piece of the Reds offense. On the season, he is batting at a .322 clip with 10 home runs and 44 RBI. Andújar was a mainstay in the Athletics’ lineup before being dealt.
Sam Moll spent parts of four seasons with the A’s, including a one-year stint in 2017 and a three-year stint from 2021-23. Moll amassed 98 innings pitched over 117 appearances with the A’s. This season, Moll is 1-0 with a 6.38 ERA in 23 games. He was optioned to Triple-A St. Louis at the start of September, but remains on the Reds’ 40-man roster.
Emilio Pagán, who spent 2018 with the A’s, is now in his ninth MLB season and second with Cincinnati. In his lone year in Oakland, Pagán went 3-1 with a 4.35 in 55 games. This season, he made 70 relief appearances and led the National League in games finished (56). Despite a 2-4 record, the right-hander posted a 2.88 ERA over 68.2 innings.
The Reds will face the LA Dodgers in the NL Wild Card round.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Esteury Ruiz, Blake Treinen
Esteury Ruiz and Blake Treinen are playoff-bound with the LA Dodgers. The speedster Esteury Ruiz remains on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster despite being in Triple-A Oklahoma City. Ruiz spent two seasons with the A’s from 2023-24 after being the centerpiece of the return in the Sean Murphy trade.
In 2023, he set the AL Rookie stolen base record with 67 swiped bags. He appeared in just 19 games for the Dodgers this season and batted just .190.
Treinen spent three seasons with the A’s from 2017-19 after joining the club in the Sean Doolittle deal. He was named an All-Star in 2018 when the right-hander went 9-2 with a 0.78 ERA and 38 saves. He racked up 100 punch-outs in 80 1/3 innings pitched and finished the season sixth in Cy Young Award voting. This season, Treinen is 2-7 with a 5.40 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched.
The Dodgers will play the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Wild Card round.
Milwaukee Brewers: Jared Koenig
Jared Koenig has had a dominant second season as a reliever for the Brewers. He is 6-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 65.1 innings pitched. Koenig spent the 2022 season with the A’s, making just 10 appearances. He then spent the entirety of 2023 in the Padres’ organization between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso.
After winning the NL Central, the Brewers punched their ticket into the NLDS and will await the winner of the Padres/Cubs NL Wild Card series.
New York Yankees: Paul Blackburn
Former A’s starting pitcher Paul Blackburn finds himself in the postseason with the New York Yankees. Blackburn spent his first eight seasons in the major leagues sporting the green and gold from 2017-24. He was named an All-Star in 2022.
Blackburn was traded to the New York Mets partway through the 2024 season, but he would only go on to make 12 appearances for the Mets due to an injury-ridden period. Released by the Mets on Aug. 18, the Yankees signed Blackburn on Aug. 21. He has made eight appearances with the Yankees and holds a 5.28 ERA through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
The Yankees will face the Red Sox in the AL Wild Card round.
Philadelphia Phillies: Jesus Luzardo, Lou Trivino
Jesus Luzardo and Lou Trivino enjoyed the 2025 season as the Philadelphia Phillies were crowned NL East Champions. Luzardo spent three seasons with the A’s from 2019-21 after coming over with Treinen as the key piece of the Doolittle deal, making 31 appearances and 15 starts. Despite his struggles, he was traded to Miami before being traded to Philadelphia following the 2024 season.
The left-hander had himself an electric season, going 15-7 with a 3.92 ERA. Luzardo led the National League with 216 strikeouts in 183 2/3 innings pitched. He simply filled the zone this season. He walked just 57 batters over the course of 32 starts.
Lou Trivino bounced around three organizations this season. He started the season in Triple-A Sacramento before being called up by the San Francisco Giants. He made 11 appearances in the major leagues before being DFA’d in May and clearing waivers.
Trivino then became a free agent before the Dodgers signed him to a minor-league contract. Trivino made 26 appearances with them before being released in July. He was then signed by the Phillies and called up at the end of August. Through nine games with the Phillies, Trivino is 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA over 8 2/3 innings pitched.
The Phillies will await the winner of the Dodgers/Reds NL Wild Card series.
San Diego Padres: Ramón Laureano (10-day IL), Mason Miller, JP Sears
Despite being on the 10-day IL, Ramón Laureano remains on the Padres’ 40-man roster. Laureano spent his first six seasons with the A’s from 2018-23, where he was one of the best center fielders in the league. Over his six seasons, Laureano hit .246 with 68 home runs and 205 RBI.
Since then, he has had stints with the Cleveland Guardians, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and now the Padres. This season, between Baltimore and San Diego, the 31-year-old outfielder is batting .281 with 24 home runs and 76 RBI.
Mason Miller has been lights out for the Padres in 2025. After being traded to San Diego at the deadline, Miller has ripped through his opponents. He holds a 0.77 ERA over 23 1/3 innings pitched, where he has struck out 45 batters.
Miller, who spent three years with the A’s, notched 20 saves before being dealt at the deadline. He was an All-Star in 2024 and finished fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting.
Left-hander JP Sears is another former Athletic on the Padres’ postseason roster. Sears has made only four starts with San Diego, posting a 1-2 record with a 6.16 ERA in that time while going up and down between the big leagues and Triple-A. He spent the previous four seasons with the A’s after coming over in the Frankie Montas/Lou Trivino deal with the Yankees.
He made 95 starts for the Athletics and pitched over 500 innings.
The Padres will face the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card round.
Toronto Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (15-day IL), Ernie Clement
Chris Bassitt had himself a strong 2025 season with the Blue Jays en route to their first AL East Division Championship since 2015. The 36-year-old right-hander went 11-9 with a 3.96 ERA over 31 starts. He fanned 166 batters in 170 1/3 innings pitched. It marks Bassitt’s sixth season, and his fifth in a row, with 10 or more wins.
Bassitt played in Oakland for six years from 2015-21, excluding 2017 due to Tommy John surgery. In that span, he made 100 appearances (88 starts) and held a 30-24 record with a 3.44 ERA. Bassitt earned an All-Star nod with the club in 2021. He has been voted top-10 in Cy Young Award voting three times in the last six seasons.
Ernie Clement has had himself another productive year. The talented infielder batted .277 with nine home runs and 50 RBI over 156 games this season. Clement spent an abbreviated stint in Oakland, playing in just six games for the Athletics at the end of the 2022 season. In 2024, Clement was a finalist for the Gold Glove Award at third base.
The Blue Jays will await the winner of the Red Sox/Yankees AL Wild Card round. The MLB Postseason begins Tuesday afternoon with Wild Card action.