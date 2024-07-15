Inside The As

2024 MLB Draft: Oakland Athletics Day 2 Fits

What players could be potential draft fits for the Oakland A's on Day 2?

Jul 14, 2024; Ft. Worth, TX, USA; The Oakland Athletics draft Nick Kurtz as the fourth pick during the first round of the MLB Draft at Cowtown Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
The Oakland Athletics had an impressive day one of the 2024 MLB Draft. They added Nick Kurtz, first baseman, from Wake Forest in the first round. Then they added LSU teammates Tommy White, third baseman, and Gage Jump, pitcher, in the second round.

After going the college route with their first three picks, adding two very good hitters and a left-handed pitcher, the A's may look to target other needs. Last year the A's went over-slot value to sign then high school pitcher, Steven Echavarria, in the third round. They may look to do the same this year, drafting a high school prospect and signing them over-slot to pry them away from their college commitment.

The A's will certainly add outfielders and infielders on day two, but the question is who may they specifically be interested in? Here are five players the A's may add on day two of the 2024 MLB Draft.

1. Mike Sirota, Outfielder, Northwestern
50th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline

Sirota has been linked to the A's as a potential pick for a couple of weeks. Considering the A's pick first tomorrow, they can have Sirota if they want him. The 21-year-old outfielder from Northwestern slashed .298 /.473 /.513 with 16 doubles in 51 games. Sirota played all 51 games in center field and shows off his plus speed in that position. He should continue to play there in the pros, where his slightly above average arm will play just fine.

2. Joey Oakie, RHP, Ankeny Centennial (IA)
46th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline

Ankeny Centennial pitcher Joey Oakie, warms up his arm at practice
Ankeny Centennial pitcher Joey Oakie, warms up his arm at practice, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. Oakie2 Jpg / Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA

Oakie has a two-seam fastball that sits around 92-94, but has peaked as high as 97 mph. Oakie could be a similar pick to Echavarria in terms of a high school pitcher that the A's sign for over the slot's value. Oakie's best pitch is a slider, but he also throws a changeup as well. His slider produces the most swing-and-miss which sits in the low-80s. The 18-year-old is committed to Iowa, but if the A's take him early they may be able to pull him away.

3. Aiden Harris, 3B, PDG Academy (VA)
168th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline

PDG Academy outfielder Aiden Harris during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field
Jun 18, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; PDG Academy outfielder Aiden Harris during the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

One thing stands out from the A's selections on day one and that is, power. Kurtz and White provide a lot of power and so does Harris. The 17-year-old is committed to Virginia, but if he is taken early on day two he could be signed away from his college commitment. He has a good amount of swing and miss in his game, but no high school prospect is ever perfect, especially at 17. If Harris is there when the A's pick in the fourth round, he could be someone they target.

4. Tyson Neighbors, RHP, Kansas State
95th Ranked Prospect By MLB Pipeline

Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors (16) pitches for the Wildcats
Kansas State pitcher Tyson Neighbors (16) pitches for the Wildcats in the second inning of the Texas Longhorns' game against the Kansas State at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, April 8, 2023. The Wildcats won the game 6-5. / SARA DIGGINS/AMERICAN-STATESMAN / USA

Neighbors appeared only out of the bullpen during his college career and that is where he is projected at the next level. The 21-year-old has three plus pitches, but his slider is his best pitch. His slider usually sits in the mid-80s but has got up to the low-90s and it has high spin rates. Neighbors' fastball has almost touched triple digits, but is usually in the 94-96 mph range. His final pitch is his curveball which has a lot of depth. It is hard to determine where Neighbors might get drafted because he is only a relief pitcher, but he was so dominant that he may get taken earlier than expected.

5. Gage Miller, 3B, Alabama
68th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline

Alabama hitter Gage Miller (12) connects for a home run against Texas A&M
April 19, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama hitter Gage Miller (12) connects for a home run against Texas A&M at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in the first game of a double header Friday. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

Miller's calling card is his bat, as he slashed .381/.474/.702 with 18 home runs in 55 games for the Crimson Tide. Miller can hold his own at third base, but his arm strength is about average and he does not posses a lot of quickness. He could end up at second base, or maybe even first base or left field. The A's would not be drafting Miller on his glove, but his bat is his weapon and why he will be drafted. The A's could look to take Miller with their third round pick, or maybe hope he slips into the fourth round.

It will be interesting to see on the A's attack day two, but they are in a great position as they pick first tomorrow and in every subsequent round after finishing with the worst record in baseball last year. After having a great day one, the hope is that the A's can continue to pluck some high upside players, but how they do will be determined by how the draft board shakes out.

