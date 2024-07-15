2024 MLB Draft: Oakland Athletics Day 2 Fits
The Oakland Athletics had an impressive day one of the 2024 MLB Draft. They added Nick Kurtz, first baseman, from Wake Forest in the first round. Then they added LSU teammates Tommy White, third baseman, and Gage Jump, pitcher, in the second round.
After going the college route with their first three picks, adding two very good hitters and a left-handed pitcher, the A's may look to target other needs. Last year the A's went over-slot value to sign then high school pitcher, Steven Echavarria, in the third round. They may look to do the same this year, drafting a high school prospect and signing them over-slot to pry them away from their college commitment.
The A's will certainly add outfielders and infielders on day two, but the question is who may they specifically be interested in? Here are five players the A's may add on day two of the 2024 MLB Draft.
1. Mike Sirota, Outfielder, Northwestern
50th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline
Sirota has been linked to the A's as a potential pick for a couple of weeks. Considering the A's pick first tomorrow, they can have Sirota if they want him. The 21-year-old outfielder from Northwestern slashed .298 /.473 /.513 with 16 doubles in 51 games. Sirota played all 51 games in center field and shows off his plus speed in that position. He should continue to play there in the pros, where his slightly above average arm will play just fine.
2. Joey Oakie, RHP, Ankeny Centennial (IA)
46th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline
Oakie has a two-seam fastball that sits around 92-94, but has peaked as high as 97 mph. Oakie could be a similar pick to Echavarria in terms of a high school pitcher that the A's sign for over the slot's value. Oakie's best pitch is a slider, but he also throws a changeup as well. His slider produces the most swing-and-miss which sits in the low-80s. The 18-year-old is committed to Iowa, but if the A's take him early they may be able to pull him away.
3. Aiden Harris, 3B, PDG Academy (VA)
168th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline
One thing stands out from the A's selections on day one and that is, power. Kurtz and White provide a lot of power and so does Harris. The 17-year-old is committed to Virginia, but if he is taken early on day two he could be signed away from his college commitment. He has a good amount of swing and miss in his game, but no high school prospect is ever perfect, especially at 17. If Harris is there when the A's pick in the fourth round, he could be someone they target.
4. Tyson Neighbors, RHP, Kansas State
95th Ranked Prospect By MLB Pipeline
Neighbors appeared only out of the bullpen during his college career and that is where he is projected at the next level. The 21-year-old has three plus pitches, but his slider is his best pitch. His slider usually sits in the mid-80s but has got up to the low-90s and it has high spin rates. Neighbors' fastball has almost touched triple digits, but is usually in the 94-96 mph range. His final pitch is his curveball which has a lot of depth. It is hard to determine where Neighbors might get drafted because he is only a relief pitcher, but he was so dominant that he may get taken earlier than expected.
5. Gage Miller, 3B, Alabama
68th Ranked Prospect by MLB Pipeline
Miller's calling card is his bat, as he slashed .381/.474/.702 with 18 home runs in 55 games for the Crimson Tide. Miller can hold his own at third base, but his arm strength is about average and he does not posses a lot of quickness. He could end up at second base, or maybe even first base or left field. The A's would not be drafting Miller on his glove, but his bat is his weapon and why he will be drafted. The A's could look to take Miller with their third round pick, or maybe hope he slips into the fourth round.
It will be interesting to see on the A's attack day two, but they are in a great position as they pick first tomorrow and in every subsequent round after finishing with the worst record in baseball last year. After having a great day one, the hope is that the A's can continue to pluck some high upside players, but how they do will be determined by how the draft board shakes out.