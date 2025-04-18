3 Milwaukee Brewers Storylines Heading into A's Series
No matter what the Milwaukee Brewers seem to do (or don't do) during the offseason, they always tend to be in the mix in the NL Central. That rings true this season, as the Brew Crew sits at 10-9 and in second place in the division, just one game back of the 12-9 Chicago Cubs.
The A's enter the series at 9-10, having won three straight against the Chicago White Sox. The Sacramento squad has been facing some of the best teams in baseball (San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs), so their record has suffered a bit, but they're showing signs of turning things around.
The series will begin with J.T. Ginn (1-0, 1.69 ERA) making just his second start of the season after taking over the fifth spot in the rotation last weekend. He's a ground ball guy that has been collecting K's this year in the minors.
He'll be opposed by Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31), the ace of the Brewers' staff. In his lone home start this season against the Kansas City Royals, he went eight innings and gave up two hits and one run, striking out eight. That was also the only game in which he hasn't walked a batter and the only one that he went deeper than 5.1 innings.
The key for the A's will be to drive that pitch count up, because he has allowed just 13 hits in 23.1 innings of work this season.
Game two's starter is expected to be Chad Patrick for Milwaukee. He's 1-0 on the year, with a 1.76 ERA in four games (three starts). The A's front office is familiar with Patrick, having traded for him in the Jace Peterson deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023, and then trading him away for Abraham Toro in the deal that landed the righty with the Brewers.
He'll be opposed by the A's ace, Luis Severino (0-3, 4.01 ERA).
Jeffrey Springs (3-1, 4.50) will start game three for the A's after a solid outing in Chicago on Tuesday. Opposing offenses have been able to get to him in spurts, but he has been terrific at rebounding and shutting down the opposition after those hiccups. Milwaukee's starter is currently to be determined, but Roster Resource seems to believe it'll be recently promoted Logan Henderson.
Feast or Famine
In the Brewers ten wins, they have allowed a total of ten runs. In their nine losses, they've given up 84. This will be an interesting dynamic for the A's to face. On the one hand, the Brewers are known to have a full stable of terrific arms that has led them to contention year after year. On the other, the A's have the MLB home run leader in Tyler Soderstrom and an offense that is beginning to wake up.
Maybe waking up is a little too strong. The A's have scored the second-most runs in the American League after all with 88, trailing just the New York Yankees' 113. It's actually the Brewers arms that helped propel the Yankees offense in the opening weekend of the season as they gave up 47 runs in four games while scoring just 15.
Milwaukee comes into the series with the No. 21 ranked offense according to wRC+ (95), though their production is just a touch below league average. The A's offense sits in the top-10.
The overall pitching has been fairly close, with the Brewers sitting at a cumulative 4.46 ERA, ranked No. 25, while the A's are just ahead of them at No. 24 with a 4.34. Based on broad snapshots, the A's would appear to have the advantage in the series, largely due to their offense.
That said, the A's will be lined up to face Peralta and Patrick, two of the Brewers' best starters this season.
Beware of hot bats
While Miwaukee's offense hasn't quite clicked yet this season, they have two bats that are pretty hot at the moment in Rhys Hoskins and William Contreras.
Over his last seven, Hoskins is 8-for-20 (.400) with a pair of home runs, five RBI, and a 1.228 OPS. It will be big for the A's to face him with little to no traffic on the basepaths.
Contreras has been similarly hot over the same stretch, going 8-for-22 (.364) with one home run and six RBI. He also holds a .945 OPS. Contreras was the biggest piece moved in the Sean Murphy trade--he just ended up in Milwaukee.
Jackson Chourio has been fairly cold over the past seven, going just 4-for-26 (.154), but that almost makes him more dangerous going into this series. His stats on the year are still in line with what he was producing last season, although he's drawn just one walk in 2025. Still, he finished third in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and is arguably the team's best bat.
If Chourio gets going against the A's, then he's the kind of guy that can be a difference-maker in a series.
MLB debut incoming?
According to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com, the Brewers are expected to call up third base prospect Caleb Durbin, whom they acquired from the New York Yankees in the Devin Williams trade this winter.
Durbin is the No. 21 prospect on MLB Pipeline's list of Brewers' talent. The 25-year-old is batting .278 with a .316 OBP and a pair of home runs through 13 games in Triple-A this season.
In what is expected to be the corresponding move, Oliver Dunn has already been optioned to Triple-A. Durbin will presumably take over Dunn's role at third base, which had been to face right-handers. Vinny Capra is still on the roster, and will likely stick to facing the southpaws.
Dunn, 27, held a 20 wRC+ (100 is league average) through 14 games this season, batting .167 with a .205 on-base. He'd also graded out slightly below league average defensively at the hot corner.
The Brewers are hoping for a boost to the lineup with the promotion of Durbin, and he'll get his first crack at making an impression at the next level against the Athletics.