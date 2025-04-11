3 New York Mets Storylines Heading into Weekend Series with A's
With the New York Mets coming to Sacramento for a three-game weekend series against the Athletics, we wanted to check in on some of the biggest storylines the team has going for them at the moment.
This will be the Mets only visit to West Sacramento until they arrive back in town in 2027, and it should be a packed house for all three games.
This will also be a big series for the Athletics, who are looking to find their stride early on in 2025, facing a Mets team that is already 8-4 on the year.
Blame it on Baty?
Mets' second baseman Brett Baty says all he can do right now is "control what I can control that day and just be who I am that day. Be where my feet are.” That quote is almost exactly what James Kaprielian said in Oakland right before he was sent back down to Triple-A after a solid spot start in 2023.
There are many things to cheer about for the Mets right now, but Baty isn't one of them. He is struggling to start the year, with a 2-for-21 stretch and reaching base just 3 times.
As any good manager would do, Carlos Mendoza is putting his full faith behind Baty, much to the chagrin of Mets faithful, saying:
“We believe in the player. There’s tools, there’s a lot to like there. You can say the same thing about Luisangel Acuña… We have to do everything in our power to make sure we get the best out of them. You do that by giving these kids an opportunity, and they will continue to get them.”
Brilliant Bullpen
The Mets bullpen has a league-best 1.27 ERA on the year, thanks to the contributions of their eight-man strong bullpen such as Max Kranick, Huascar Brazobán and Edwin Diaz. They've all recorded big outs and given the team confidence they can "shut the door" on any given night.
GM David Stearns knows how important this group is to the team's success, especially as the year goes on. “Clearly we wouldn’t have the record we have right now without the contributions from every single member of that 'pen -- that’s probably been the most impressive part to me.”
Those Obliques, They’re Tricky
According to MLB.com, Mets left-hander Sean Manaea has been set back in his return from a right oblique strain. Carlos Mendoza gave an update this week that he is being shut down after feeling some discomfort and later an MRI revealed inflammation. The game plan now, according to the Mets manager, is “two weeks of no throwing, and then we've got to start building him back up again.”
This looks like it will push him back to May and leaves the Mets to stick with their current rotation or pursue another option. Mendoza also provided injury updates on 2B Jeff McNeil (right oblique strain) and C Francisco Alvarez (broken hamate bone) who are ramping up baseball activity and expected to begin rehab assignments soon