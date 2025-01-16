3 Pitchers the A's Could Look to Add to the Rotation
The Athletics are still around $8 million away from reaching the $105 million luxury tax threshold they need to meet for revenue sharing. They have been one of the more active teams this offseason, adding two starting pitchers, Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs, to lead their rotation. Along with adding Gio Urshela to man third base and extending superstar Brent Rooker for the next five, possibly six, seasons.
This is way more than the A's usually do, and most fans would assume they are done spending. However, with the eight million dollar gap the A's need to fill, they are almost "forced" to spend more. GM David Forst told Jessica Kleinschmidt of the A's Radio Network that he is "hopeful to make some additions to the club" and emphasized starting pitching.
So, who should or could the A's add to their rotation and get closer to reaching the revenue-sharing threshold? Minnesota Twins starter Chris Paddack is a right-handed pitcher who could be of interest to the A's. The seven-and-a-half million dollars he is owed for the 2025 season would almost be the perfect amount for the A's. He has one year left on his original three-year contract as well, making the A's commitment to him essentially risk-free.
Over the past three seasons, Paddack has only made 24 appearances, throwing 115.2 innings in that span. In those 24 appearances, Paddack carried a 4.84 ERA, striking out 107 batters. These are not the most ideal numbers, but he has always carried higher ERAs for the entirety of his career.
If Paddack would be open to a long relief role, to one, protect his arm a little more so he can ramp up innings, and two to test if appearing in shorter stints would lead to more success on the mound, then the A's should make the trade.
Paddack would not demand a big return from the A's to the Minnesota Twins, who are in the midst of a sale of the franchise, and he could increase his market value ahead of the 2026 free-agency period.
Two other starting pitchers that may be of interest to the A's are free agent pitchers; left-hander Andrew Heaney and right-hander Cal Quantrill. An important part of trying to determine who the A's could target is remembering that they are playing in a Triple-A facility for the next few years and anyone who signs with the club has to be okay with that.
Heaney will turn 34-years-old this summer, however, he did pitch very well last season for the Texas Rangers. He started in 31 games, throwing 160 innings and striking out 159 with a 4.28 ERA. If the A's were to sign Heaney, he would be the No. 4 or No. 5 pitcher in their rotation and provide some good innings for the club as they chase a .500 or better record.
Quantrill is an interesting pitcher. He struggled with the Colorado Rockies in 2024 and was non-tendered by the team. He had two good years in Cleveland, one where he was in a long-relief role and another as a full-time starter.
Quantrill went to school and was drafted out of Stanford, which gives him ties to Northern California and the Bay Area. If Quantrill was open to pitching out of a long-relief role/spot starter because of injuries, double-headers, etc. then he may be a good fit for the A's.
If the A's are going to make another move, then they will have to do so relatively soon, with pitchers and catchers reporting in less than a month.