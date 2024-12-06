3 Takeaways From A's Luis Severino Signing
Yesterday, the Athletics reportedly agreed to terms with free agent right-hander Luis Severino, most recently a member of the New York Mets, to a three-year, $67 million deal. The pact will include an opt-out after the second year, which means that the 30-year-old will be with the A's in Sacramento for at least the first two years.
Here are some of the big takeaways from this deal.
Biggest contract in A's history
This deal with Severino is the biggest in A's franchise history, with the previous high being the deal that Eric Chavez received from the previous ownership at six years and $66 million. This contract almost pointedly exceeds that number, as if to signal that current owner John Fisher is serious about spending money now that he's left Oakland behind.
The reason for this is because the franchise's revenue sharing dollars are tentatively allowed to proceed, though the MLBPA has reserved the right to revisit the A's spending habits and potentially revoke their revenue sharing recipient status.
Not only does Fisher want to stay on revenue sharing, but he also has to show a new fan base that things will be different moving forward. If he didn't hand out a contract like this during the offseason, then it would be difficult to see him ever doing it. Now it's just a matter of keeping the spending coming year after year, as well as spending even more this year.
It should also be noted that if Severino opts out, which would seem likely unless he doesn't pitch well or is injured in 2026, then the contract would not end up being the largest in franchise history, instead being around $44.6 million over two years, well short of the Chavez deal. Still, the headlines that will run about this being the biggest deal in franchise history will be what people remember.
Even if Severino opts out, this will be the biggest deal that John Fisher has ever agreed to, with the previous record (which he paid in full without trading them and the contract away) was Billy Butler's three-year, $30 million contract in from 2015-17.
The Sacramento tax
Over at The Athletic, Tim Britton projected Severino for three years and $50 million. MLB Trade Rumors projected him for three years and $51 million, so you can see that the industry is more or less on the same page in terms of a valuation for Severino's services. That also means that the A's had to severely overpay to land someone of his caliber.
Yet, for the reasons listed above, the A's needed to find someone to take their money to expand the team's payroll. Having the deal also be the richest in franchise history is just the icing on the cake.
The A's are surely hoping that with a fairly big name like Severino in the mix, that other players may also begin looking at the franchise as a potential destination for themselves--if the money is right.
Fisher couldn't spend in Oakland?
After years of telling the fans that the Oakland Coliseum wasn't worth venturing to and trading away star players, John Fisher has seemingly found his wallet this offseason. The team is on the move from Oakland to a Triple-A ballpark in Sacramento that can hold about 14,000 with standing room tickets, so where is this money all of a sudden coming from?
For A's fans that endured his ownership for the past two decades, this was yet another slap in the face. The best he ever gave them was Billy Butler, while the front office, which was in place before he took over, continued to put together winning clubs despite him, ultimately aiding his efforts to field a low payroll club.
The Severino deal is a positive step forward for the franchise, who typically doesn't spend this kind of money. Yet, for those left behind, many are wondering "why not us?"