A's 2002 MVP Set to Appear at Fan's Fest
Oakland fans are putting on yet another Fan Fest of their own next month, dubbing in Fan's Fest. Last year's event drew well over 10,000, with some guessing that attendance was in the 15,000-20,000 range. Last year's guests included Trevor May, Grant Balfour, Coco Crisp, Ben Grieve, Mike Norris, and Billy North.
This year, the fan groups Last Dive Bar and the Oakland 68's have landed the former AL MVP, Miguel Tejada, who was inducted into the A's Hall of Fame during the 2024 season.
Tejada spent the first seven seasons of his career with the A's from 1997-2003, and in 2002 he was named the American League MVP after batting .308 with a .354 OBP, 34 home runs and 131 RBI. While he may not have been the best player in the league according to bWAR (5.7), he certainly put up some ridiculous numbers that season and had the story to go along with everything.
Tejada was a main character during the A's 20-game win streak, especially as they approached history. First, he smashed a three-run homer off Eddie Guardado of the Minnesota Twins to secure the 18th consecutive win.
The next day against the Kansas City Royals, he was up at the plate with a chance to win it again, and pull the A's into a tie for the American League win streak record of 19 straight. It was a tie game entering the bottom of the ninth, and Royals closer was Jason Grimsley on the mound.
After allowing a lead-off triple to outfielder Terrence Long, Grimsley intentionally walked Greg Myers and Ray Durham to load the bases. Scott Hatteberg (who would big play a role the following game) grounded into a force out at home, bringing up Tejada. With the infield playing in, he shot one up the middle and secured the win for Oakland.
When people wonder why Oakland fans have been so loud during the entire relocation process, it's because of moments like these, where the ballpark was packed, there was a team to root for, and enough of their favorite players hadn't been traded or allowed to walk via free agency.
Jason Giambi, the AL MVP in 2000, was famously allowed to walk after the 2001 season. This was a major plot point for the movie Moneyball.
Tejada, who won the AL MVP award in the season that covers Moneyball, was not a main fixture. Nor were the "Big 3" of Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder, and Barry Zito.
Fan's Fest will be held on Saturday, March 1 from 11-4 at Raimondi Park and The Prescott Market. Raimondi is where the Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers play their games.