A's Add Former Colorado Rockies Prospect
With the loss of both Carlos Pérez and Yohel Pozo as depth options at backstop for the A's, the team has brought in a new name to be ready in the minor leagues, signing former Colorado Rockies prospect Willie MacIver to a minor league deal back in December.
MacIver, 28, hails from Pleasant Hill, California and was originally selected by the Rockies in the ninth round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Washington. Over the course of six minor-league seasons, he has hit .254 with a .342 OBP and a .773 OPS, though he has spent parts of the past four seasons in Triple-A.
In 2024, MacIver played in 89 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes and hit .297 with a .381 on-base and tied his career-high with 15 home runs. He also launched 15 homers in 2021 and 2022, though he achieved that feat in fewer games and plate appearances this past season. He also finished the year with a 125 wRC+ while holdig a 10% walk rate and a 24.4% strikeout rate.
While Shea Langeliers is cemented as the A's catcher, which backstop gives him a breather could potentially be up for grabs. Kyle McCann held the job last season and got off to a hot start, but saw his playing time diminish in the second half as he went just 6-for-48 (.125) after the break.
One factor into this equation could be that McCann is a left-handed bat and has familiarity with the staff already, while MacIver is a righty that is new to the organization. Langeliers is also a right-hander, so if the A's are looking to utilize a platoon advantage on occassion, they could lean to McCann. If they would like to have scheduled days off for Langeliers, regardless of which hand that day's starter is using, then MacIver could be the answer.
MacIver has some familiarity with a couple of players that will likely begin the year at Triple-A in the A's system too, with Colby Thomas being a teammate on USA Baseball late last season, and offseason addition Ben Bowden signing with the A's about a week before the catcher.
While his MiLB player page has him assigned to the Las Vegas Aviators, the A's Triple-A affiliate, they also have him signing with the Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers on the same day that he was assigned. We reached out to the Ballers and they said they have not signed him, so this looks like a clerical error and nothing more.
There will be an opportunity for MacIver to get some time with the A's in West Sacramento this season, which would also mark his MLB debut.