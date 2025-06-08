Inside The As

A's Add Wynns From Cincinnati Reds

Jason Burke

Apr 20, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
The Athletics have announced the addition of catcher Austin Wynns from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, the A's also designated right-hander Carlos Duran for assignment.

Duran was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for Esteury Ruiz back on April 2 and made his Major League debut with one appearance for the A’s on May 22 against the Angels. Duran is a combined 2-0 with one save and a 7.18 ERA in 16 games, including two starts, with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Wynns' addition comes just days after the A's placed Shea Langeliers on the IL, with his backups behind the dish throughout the year now serving as the two backstops for the A's at the moment. Willie MacIver has received both of the starting opportunities since Langeliers went down.

Wynns was on the Reds Opening Day roster and was batting .400 (16-for-40) with three home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.142 OPS in 18 games when he was designated for assignment on Friday.

The 34-year-old right-handed hitter has played for five teams in his seven-year Major League career, including Baltimore (2018-19, 21), San Francisco (2022-23), Los Angeles-NL (2023), Colorado (2023) and Cincinnati (2024-25), and is a .241 career hitter with 16 home runs and 74 RBI in 257 games.

What the addition of Wynns provides for the A's is a veteran option behind the dish. MacIver has seven games of big-league experience and is now being asked to be the team's starting catcher. Jhonny Pereda has 38 games of big-league experience under his belt, with 18 of those coming this season with the A's.

It should also be noted that the A's have former first round pick Daniel Susac waiting in Triple-A as well. The addition of Wynns likely speaks to the organization's current assessment of Susac's readiness for the role. This season in Triple-A Las Vegas he's batting .289 with a .370 OBP, eight home runs and 26 RBI. He holds a 111 wRC+ (100 is league average).

