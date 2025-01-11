A's Announce Season Tickets Have Sold Out in Sacramento
With the arrival of the Athletics in Sacramento officially happening in just a couple of months, the team announced recently that they are all out of season tickets for the 2025 season.
Now, that doesn't mean that every single one of the 14,014 seats in the minor-league ballpark has been sold for all 81 of the A's home games, but it does mean that the tickets that the team has earmarked as season tickets have sold out.
Sutter Health Park has 10,624 fixed seats, with the remaining 3,390 being either on the grass in the outfield stands, or standing room seats. An A's representative told A's on SI earlier this week that they were not aware of any plans to sell season tickets on the lawn, and the press release that was sent out says that single game tickets will go on sale in late January. Among these tickets will also be some amount of fixed seat offerings.
Before the single-game tickets go on sale, the A's will be announcing further details on pricing, the promotional calendar, and fan events.
In addition to single-game tickets, single-game luxury suites for the 2025 season will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Jan. 16. These can accommodate 20 to 100 people, featuring private indoor and outdoor seating with panoramic views of the ballpark.
The A's home opener will be against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, March 31 after the Athletics spend the first four games of the regular season playing in Seattle against the Mariners. After a three-game set against Chicago, the A's will be back on the road to face the Colorado Rockies for three.
On Monday, April 7, the A's begin their first real homestand against the San Diego Padres, playing three games. After an off-day on Thursday, April 10, the A's will welcome the New York Mets for three from April 11-13.
For fans that are excited about A's baseball in Sacramento but missed out on season tickets this time around, the team has started a wait list. Fans can join the waitlist for 2026 season tickets atathletics.com/seasontickets.