A's answers on today's Daily Walkoff
There is a brand new game taking over the time of baseball fans, and it's called Daily Walkoff. The reason it's so effective is because it's pretty straightforward. Each day there are four categories with three correct answers for each, giving you 12 players to sort through.
For example, the categories for the A's on November 29 are: 260+ HR for OAK (thru 2024), Career 4x+ Gold Glove (thru 2023), Born in TX (state), and Born Outside the US. Then you get 12 players from the past to sort through, and for a team like the Athletics, there is over a century of history. In yesterday's version, knowledge of Eddie Plank , a Hall of Famer who was with the A's from 1901 to 1914 was needed.
Another fun aspect of this is that it's the same categories for all 30 MLB clubs, though in today's the home run totals change a bit depending on the franchise. The A's, who tend to trade players away are at 260, while the Tampa Bay Rays, a fairly new franchise, are at 120. The New York Yankees and all of their prestigious history are at 300.
There are also two modes to choose from. The default mode is normal difficulty, which will tell you which players you've correctly sorted, making future turns a bit easier. In "Pro" mode, it will just tell you if you're right or wrong without telling you which answers are right (or wrong).
When you begin each day, this is what the board will look like, with the categories and players switching. Since we have already figured out today's answers, here is a look at the board that Colorado Rockies fans will get to work with.
As you can see, it's a simple puzzle that involves baseball and doesn't take too much time to complete. Then again, if you aim to complete all 30 clubs, it could take up a lunch break. Most fans of a specific team should be able to breeze through their team's fairly easily, but the challenge can be in attempting to complete another franchise of interest.
As for the A's answers, here they are!
If this is something you find enjoyable, please let us know. We can continues these posts and even provide a little more information on the A's players involved each day, or a few paragraphs on one specific player that is mentioned to learn a little more about the history of the franchise.