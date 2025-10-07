A's Arbitration Estimates and Non-Tender Candidates
After trading away both Mason Miller and JP Sears at the Trade Deadline, the Athletics enter the offseason without too many players that will be hitting their first year of arbitration. In general, after a player reaches three years of service time, they'll begin the arbitration process, earning closer to their actual value of their fourth, fifth, and sixth seasons in the big leagues.
The A's have one of the younger teams in baseball, which means that a number of their star players (like Nick Kurtz and Jacob Wilson) are still not quite at the arbitration portions of their careers.
The A's have five players entering arbitration this year, and two of them didn't play for the club in 2025. Those two would be left-hander Ken Waldichuk and righty Luis Medina. Both players are estimated to earn $900,000 in 2026, a minor step above the big-league minimum.
Given that they have both missed time, that figure seems reasonable.
For Medina, while Mark Kotsay and David Forst haven't said what his role will be in 2026, the most likely outcome here would appear to be using him out of the bullpen next season. Not only is he coming off of Tommy John which will limit his innings, but he's also out of options moving forward, meaning he has to be in the big leagues or subjected to waivers.
It would be tough to have him sink or swim as a member of the rotation, especially when he can be effective in shorter bursts in relief.
Waldichuk began a rehab assignment in the middle of summer with Triple-A Las Vegas, but his velocity hadn't returned to previous levels by the time the season ended, and he was having trouble with his command. He has options, so the A's could start him out back in Vegas, if needed.
The club will also have a pair of catchers in arbitration this season, with Shea Langeliers and Austin Wynns. Langeliers is the full-time catcher for the club, and Wynns could serve as the team's backup, but as we've mentioned in recent weeks, they'll also have to make a decision with former first rounder Daniel Susac this winter, as he will be Rule 5 eligible this winter.
Willie MacIver played well in his limited opportunities, and was in the middle of a number of rallies while playing once or twice a week. The A's lone win in their 1-20 stretch this past season was thanks in no small part to MacIver in his MLB debut. He also brings the energy of the clubhouse up a bit.
Wynns is estimated at $1.8 million, while Langeliers gets a $5.1 million estimate.
The final player on this list is JJ Bleday, who after breaking out in 2024, struggled to repeat that success this past year. He ended up hitting .212 with a .294 OBP and 14 home runs in 98 games played. He's projected for $2.2 million.
Non-Tender candidates
The A's could also decide to non-tender a couple of these players if they can't find a trade parter in time. By non-tendering a player, that essentially means that the team is not willing to go to arbitration with the player, and they end up hitting the free agent market. It's also a way to clear up space on the 40-man roster, which can be useful for waiver claims and other additions.
With MacIver already in the system and Susac being another potential option, it would seem unlikely that the A's bring Wynns back as a member of the 40-man roster. They could still try and sign him to a minor-league deal with an invite to camp if they wanted to keep him around, but he could also be after a big-league deal.
The other candidate would be Bleday, who has now spent three seasons with the A's and has yet to establish himself. He's not owed a ton of money, however, so perhaps they keep him around and try to move him as a sweetener in a trade, or for a pitching prospect. The Angels could be a good fit.
With the emergence of Carlos Cortes as a solid bench bat that can play at least league average corner outfield defense, there just isn't a spot for Bleday to get a ton of playing time in 2026, barring further injuries.
The club also has some intriguing minor-league options to consider like Junior Perez or Henry Bolte that could get a look early on in '26, and keeping Bleday around would make it more difficult to find them playing time too.