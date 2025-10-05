The A's Have What the Los Angeles Angels Are After This Offseason
After the Los Angeles Angels held their end-of-season media availability on Saturday, it has become clear that the club will be targeting left-handed bats to add to their lineup, and an upgrade in center field. It's not common for trades to occur within the division, but perhaps the A's and Angels can find one that's mutually beneficial.
It would be somewhat surprising if former fourth overall pick, JJ Bleday, is still with the Athletics heading into the 2026 season. He'd struggled in his time in the big leagues ahead of the 2024 campaign, then batted .243 with a .324 OBP and a 120 wRC+ (100 is league average) that year. He followed that up by hitting .212 with a .294 OBP and a 90 wRC+ in 2025.
He just seems like a change of scenery candidate on the A's roster right now. Jo Adell received a good bit of playing time in center this past season, putting up a 110 wRC+, but his defense wasn't superb at the position, putting up -13 Defensive Runs Saved, and -8 Outs Above Average according to the metrics in 89 games.
That said, Bleday put up a -19 DRS and a -3 OAA across 1,295 innings in 2024, spanning 157 games. He may not be the best upgrade for the Angels, but he has shown glimpses of his potential and isn't set to be terribly costly, either. Bleday is entering his first year of arbitration eligibility in 2026, and will be under team control through the 2028 campaign.
He also has options remaining.
Given that he wouldn't cost much to acquire, and he wouldn't eat up a big chunk of payroll, this could be a decent approach for the Angels, which would leave them free to make a splashier upgrade or two elsewhere on the roster. They could always use more pitching, and third base will be another position they look to upgrade.
In terms of trade value, Bleday doesn't have a ton of it at this point in time. That said, he's shown that he can be successful in The Show, which could land the A's a prospect with upside.
One that stands out in the Los Angeles system is Samy Natera Jr., LA's No. 20 ranked prospect on MLB Pipeline. He's set to turn 26 next month, and reached Triple-A for the first time this past season. He's posted huge strikeout rates, along with bloated walk rates, and is basically a two-pitch pitcher, leaning on his slider and his heater.
The A's could certainly use more options in the bullpen, and given that he's a left-hander, that would provide him a more clear path to the A's roster. In Double-A this season he struck out 33.7% of the batters he faced, walking 15.3%, and in his minor-league career, he's struck out 34.3% of hitters, while issuing a free pass 16.9%.
This is the type of pitcher the A's tend to take a chance on in the offseason. Two years ago it was Michel Otañez, who was terrific in 2024, and last year it was Elvis Alvarado, who was great this season. These types of pitchers can be volatile, but when they're able to locate their pitches just enough, they can also be un-hittable.
Given that Bleday has shown that he can be roughly league average offensively (99 wRC+ across four seasons), this seems like a trade where the Angels would be getting a little more value currently, but given the A's succes with pitchers like Natera in the past, if they're able to scoop him up, this could be a win-win.
That all said, the A's could be after a player that wouldn't burn a 40-man spot on their roster all offseason, and Natera is Rule 5 eligible this winter. The Angels will either have to add him to their own 40-man, or risk losing him in the Rule 5 Draft. If he's unprotected, he could certainly be a name the A's look at in the draft.
21-year-old Walbert Urena is another interesting prospect in the lower portion of their top-30 prospects. He can hit triple digits, can't throw strikes consistently, and is also Rule 5 eligible this winter.
On occasion, Rule 5 eligible prospects are moved ahead of the roster deadline so that a team can get something back for guys that could be selected, instead of losing them to the Rule 5 Draft. With both Urena and Natera being Rule 5 eligible, perhaps the Angels will be more inclined to move one of them, even within the division, in order to get a piece of decent value in an area of need.
That would also make it so that the A's could have them on their own 40-man, while not having to keep them in the big leagues all year in order to retain their services. Then again, they could also look for a player with simiar tools that doesn't need to be added to the 40-man roster somewhere else.